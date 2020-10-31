CARROLLTON — Hebron moved to 2-0 in District 6-6A and handed Flower Mound its second district loss in the process Friday, outlasting the Jaguars in a three-overtime thriller at home, 25-20.
Mason Williamson hauled in the game-winning 22-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Weston Conaway after Flower Mound's Bert Auburn had converted a 35-yard field goal to open the period.
Flower Mound also had a chance to win the game in the second overtime period only to see its game-winning attempt miss after Hebron had a field goal attempt blocked.
"It ended up being a fun one,” said Brian Brazil, Hebron head coach. “When they were lining to kick that winning field goal and they missed it, that was a big-time relief. And to force them to have to kick another field goal ... you feel like eventually the dam is going to break and somebody is going to be able to creep through and get a score and we were.”
The contest required extra time after Flower Mound erased a 14-7 fourth-quarter deficit when Nick Evers connected with Parker Clark from 30 yards out to even the contest at 14 apiece with 10:02 remaining.
“I’m really proud of the way our kids played,” said Brian Basil, Flower Mound head coach. “It took seven quarters to decide it and we knew Hebron is an outstanding football team.
I’m proud of the fight. We scraped and clawed and found a way to tie it up. Defensively, we played outstanding and on special teams we gave ourselves a chance. It just came down to a few plays at the end.”
Later in the fourth, it appeared Hebron had forced a fumble and recovered in Jaguars' territory but the ball was ruled to have been recovered by Flower Mound. The Jaguars’ drive would eventually stall, however, and after Hebron took a knee to end regulation, overtime ensued.
Prior to the overtime, it was a coming-out party for Hebron receiver Takoda Bridges — the younger brother of Oklahoma and former all-state receiver, Trejan.
Bridges opened the scoring midway through the first quarter when he capped an 11-play, 68-yard scoring drive with a 6-yard touchdown reception from Conaway.
Later, Bridges recorded the first multi-touchdown game of his career, something Trejan seemed to do weekly while with the Hawks, when he scored from 78 yards out with 11:02 remaining in the second quarter.
The Flower Mound defense would tighten from there, however, and the Jaguars took advantage and trimmed the deficit in half when Parker Clark got behind the defense for a 51-yard touchdown catch with 9:16 left.
Hebron not only doubled up Flower Mound on the scoreboard in the first two quarters, it also outgained the Jaguars, 275-110, including limiting Flower Mound to just 2 rushing yards on nine carries.
But the script flipped in the second half with the Jaguars keeping Hebron out of the end zone for two quarters and two overtime periods.
“They did a good job of really causing us a lot of trouble on first down,” Brazil said. “They really stacked the box but also didn’t allow us to do a lot of the quick-game stuff we like.
"I was proud of our kids, though. Sometimes you have to win those ugly games and I’m very happy for the kids and the win we had tonight.”
Hebron looks to keep things rolling at 7 p.m. on Friday at Plano, while the Jaguars will look to bounce back and earn their first win in district at the same time and date against Lewisville.
“We showed a lot of character bouncing back from a really tough loss last week,” Basil said. “This was a tough one, but we have to do that again.”
