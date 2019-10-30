Carrollton, TX (75010)

Today

Overcast skies and windy. Patchy drizzle possible. High 46F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.