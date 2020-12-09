CARROLLTON — Both Hebron and Mesquite Horn took turns shining on defense in Tuesday’s non-district boys basketball game. The Hawks surrendered just nine points in the first half only for the Jaguars to return the favor and allow 15 over the final two quarters.
But Hebron’s offense enjoyed a bit more success early on Tuesday, which spelled the difference in a 50-32 victory as both teams continue to sharpen their swords in anticipation of district play later this month.
“The first couple quarters, I thought it came down to us playing defense,” said Eric Reil, Hebron head coach. “We rebounded well. We didn’t apply pressure but we were in gaps and took away their driving lanes. It’s easy to play defense when the other team isn’t hitting shots as well, but the kids were playing hard on that end.”
The Hawks jumped on Horn from the opening tip, getting baskets from nine different players in the first half alone en route to a 35-9 lead. That included a 21-5 sprint in the first quarter where Hebron walled off the rim and manufactured a bevy of offense through free throws, transition buckets and its half-court sets.
David Deal set the tone, scoring all of his game-high nine points in the first quarter, including a 5-for-5 clip on free throws. The crafty guard finished an and-1 on a floater in the lane with 1:39 left in the opening frame for a 17-5 that marked Hebron’s first double-digit advantage of the ballgame. The Jaguars never crept their deficit back into single digits.
Deal got help from all over, with Nate Mercer adding eight points and George Babineaux chipping in late. Babineaux added a trio of offensive rebounds in the first quarter, scoring on a pair of put-backs and, at times, overwhelming the Jaguars in the paint.
Eleven total players scored for Hebron on Tuesday, a commonality for the team early on this season.
“Last year, we had Logan (McLaughlin) and everybody knew that he was going to score,” Reil said. “We don’t have that guy this year and instead it’s seven to 10 guys scoring buckets. I think the highest point total we’ve had from someone this year is 19, so it’s always going to be a mix of guys scoring.”
The Hawks’ 26-point halftime lead was more than enough to withstand a stingy defensive effort by the Jaguars in the second half. Horn baited the the Hawks into a myriad of miscues with 17 turnovers over the final two quarters, which sparked an offense that totaled just three makes from the field in the first half.
“We just talked at halftime about getting organized on defense in the second half,” said Ondra Waddy, Horn head coach. “We struggled offensively and I think because we were struggling early with that our defense didn’t have as much energy as a result. But I was proud of the way the guys came out in the second half, especially in that third quarter.”
The Jaguars were active in passing lanes and with their ball pressure. And if Hebron managed to maneuver past either and get into the lane, Tsepo Williams was usually there to thwart any chance at a basket. Williams’ defense gave Horn a lift on Tuesday, as the forward accounted for four steals and six blocks along with two points in the loss.
“He’s one of our few returners from last year and he’s having to take on a lot inside, whereas last year we had a lot of bigs,” Waddy said. “He’s getting better each game and is definitely an inside threat. He really defended well and anchored us on that side of the floor.”
The Jaguars got seven points apiece from Sean Moning and Jordan Williams on a night where neither team produced a double-digit scorer. Waddy said Horn is hanging its hat on defense but that a consistent 32 minutes is a must if the Jaguars look to do any damage when their 10-6A schedule picks up on Dec. 22 against rival Mesquite.
Ditto for Hebron, which has one more tune-up before next Tuesday’s District 6-6A opener at Plano. The Hawks return to their home floor Friday against state-ranked Allen.
“We talk about execution and we were just flat in the second half,” Reil said. “Sometimes with a lead like that kids can relax, which is a terrible habit and not something we preach. We were just flat and I don’t know why, because we can’t afford that.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.