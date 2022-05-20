The only head football coach that Hebron has ever known is calling it a career.
After 23 seasons at the helm, it was announced Friday that Brian Brazil is retiring from coaching and moving into administration. Later that afternoon, Prestonwood Christian Academy announced that Brazil has been hired as the private school's new senior athletic director.
“I’m very excited about the opportunity to serve as the PCA School System’s senior athletic director,” Brazil said in a press release. “I’m ready to pour into the students-athletes and coaches. It’s about reaching athletes for the Lord and creating a positive environment. Everyone is a valuable piece to their program’s success, as well as the entire school system’s success.”
Dave Campbell's Texas Football's Matt Stepp first reported the news on Brazil's retirement.
Brazil is the only head football coach in Hebron's history, developing the program from its inception in 1999 into a state champion and perennial playoff contender.
Brazil led the Hawks to an undefeated Class 4A Division II state championship in 2005 and qualified for the playoffs 16 times across 22 varsity seasons at Hebron. He retires with a career record of 152-97. He was named the state's coach of the year in 2005 and district coach of the year six times.
He moves just a couple minutes down the road along Plano Parkway to Prestonwood, taking over as senior AD for Chris Cunningham, who recently accepted the head football coach at Midland Christian.
“Brian Brazil is a man of deep faith and passion for Christian impact who is also a great leader, husband, dad and friend to many,” said Dr. Mike Goddard, Prestonwood system of schools superintendent. “His skill set will help continue the upward trajectory of Prestonwood Christian Academy Plano and North athletic programs to become the best in the nation.”
Brazil's announcement comes just two days after the Hawks concluded their annual spring game on Wednesday. Hebron enters the fall looking to build off a 5-6 season in 2021 that included an appearance in the bi-district playoffs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.