In high school basketball, the final week of the year has traditionally been one of the most important of the season.
It’s a time for ironing out any last kinks before embarking on the grind of district play, and that usually includes competing in some of the state’s most storied tournaments — hallmark events like the Sandra Meadows Classic and the Dallas ISD Holiday Invitational, or up-and-coming showcases like the Allen In-N-Out Burger Holiday Invitational.
Although that element of the season won’t take place this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, local teams will be busy during their holiday breaks — lining up non-district games to keep their players active before the results take on extra meaning in a couple weeks.
That includes basketball programs in Plano ISD and Lewisville ISD, and here’s a look at what they have lined up for their week of holiday hoops.
Flower Mound
Although Flower Mound’s boys team won’t return to action until district play resumes on Jan. 5, the Lady Jaguars have back-to-back ballgames on the docket for the week.
Flower Mound gets rolling at 3:15 p.m. Monday with a road game at Bridgeport and is back on its home court the following afternoon for another 3:15 p.m. tipoff against Lufkin.
Bridgeport is coming off its deepest playoff run in program history, advancing to the regional finals in 2020. The Sissies have played almost exclusively against Class 5A and 6A opponents so far, picking up wins over teams like Marcus and Southlake Carroll.
Lufkin brings a three-game winning streak into its meeting with the Lady Jaguars, who are looking to get on track after a 1-3 start to district play.
Hebron
The Hawks have made a habit of alternating wins and losses the past few weeks and search for a bit more consistency heading into the meat of their district schedule when they visit Carroll at 1 p.m. Wednesday. Hebron is 1-1 in district play and closes out its preseason against an improved Dragons squad. Carroll entered the week at 8-4 overall after winning just 10 games during its 2019-20 campaign.
The Lady Hawks, meanwhile, have been one of the more impressive stories early into their district schedule. Hebron recently upset a Plano team that advanced to the regional finals last season, and at noon Tuesday, the Lady Hawks will tussle with the other half of last year’s Region II-6A final when they welcome McKinney.
The Lionettes are led by one of the area’s top players in Butler commit Trinity White but have had a tough time replicating the magic from last year’s state semifinal run — sporting just a 2-8 record entering the week.
Lewisville
The Farmers entered the week at 10-3 overall and ranked No. 18 in 6A by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches. Looking to build off a 2-0 start to its district schedule, Lewisville will test its mettle against one of the area’s perennial powers when it travels to play North Crowley at 1 p.m. Tuesday.
The No. 12-ranked Panthers are undefeated at 12-0, the largest win total of any team in the TABC’s 6A top 25, and are averaging 69 points per game. Only one of their 12 wins has been decided by single digits.
Lewisville’s girls, meanwhile, have two games lined up for the week. The Lady Farmers host state semifinalist McKinney at 12:30 p.m. Monday and will visit Carroll at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. The Lady Dragons have impressed early into their campaign at 10-4 overall.
Marcus
The Lady Marauders have had a tough time closing to begin their district schedule, sitting at 0-4 and coming off consecutive losses by five points or less. Marcus punches up in weight for its holiday outing and is set to host area powerhouse Denton Guyer at 12:45 p.m. Tuesday. The Lady Wildcats are ranked No. 12 in 6A and are led by the dynamic one-two punch of Bella Earle and Evie Goetz.
Marcus’ boys, fresh off a signature victory over defending 6-6A champion Coppell, look to stay hot with two high-profile meetings on the docket at home. The Marauders host Woodrow Wilson at 2:30 p.m. Monday and will welcome Wylie at the same time on Tuesday.
Marcus enters the holidays in a groove, having won five of its past games.
Plano East
The Panthers will renew a familiar rivalry for their dose of holiday hoops, traveling to Allen at 4 p.m. Tuesday. East was at last able to restore a bit of momentum heading into the break, halting a four-game skid with a Dec. 18 win over district foe Flower Mound, 56-48.
The Panthers look to build off that performance against a formidable Allen squad that’s led by a pair of Division I prospects in Mason Gibson (Oakland) and Ian Motta (Bucknell). The Eagles will be anxious to get back on the floor after recent games against Rockwall and Little Elm were canceled.
The East girls, who sit alone atop 6-6A at 4-0 entering the holidays, had a matchup lined up against Skyline for Tuesday. However, that fell through and the Lady Panthers won’t be back in action until Jan. 5 against Plano.
Plano
The Wildcats feel like they’re a few bounces away from being over .500 with a bevy of close losses on their resume. Amid an 0-2 start to district play, Plano looks to right the ship at 2 p.m. Tuesday on the road against a Mesquite team that has fallen on tough times to begin its season. The Skeeters are 0-6 with three of their losses coming by five points or less.
Plano’s girls, meanwhile, look to build some momentum leading up to a Jan. 2 bout against Lewisville — an anticipated district ballgame that was rescheduled from Dec. 18. Beforehand, the Lady Wildcats will host Wichita Falls Rider at 5:30 p.m. Monday, followed by a home tilt against Rockwall-Heath at 2 p.m. Thursday. Rider is currently ranked No. 5 in Class 5A at 9-2 overall.
Plano West
Former district foes reunite at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday with the West girls welcome McKinney Boyd. The Lady Broncos have had their share of interruptions to the season thus far, already enduring multiple breaks of at least 10 days between games. Boyd is just 1-5 and has dropped five straight since a season-opening win over Frisco Wakeland.
West, meanwhile, sits even at 2-2 in 6-6A after a 51-46 win over Marcus. The Lady Wolves have defeated Boyd 22 consecutive meetings with their last loss to the Lady Broncos coming in 2009.
