The Newman Smith boys and girls basketball teams made returns to the playoffs in 2022 and did so thanks to the efforts of two of the top players in District 11-5A.
The Trojans, as well as Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD bunkmates Creekview and R.L. Turner, all received commendation on the annual all-district teams, including multiple superlative honors for Smith.
The Trojans and Lady Trojans claimed the top honor in their respective districts, as senior Devin Peters-Teague and junior Rakiyah Robertson both received 11-5A MVP selections.
A three-year varsity starter, Peters-Teague concluded his standout career at Smith averaging 21.7 points per game, highlighted by a 47-point eruption against Arlington, and 4.8 assists as the engine of the Trojans' offense. He helped lead Smith to a fourth consecutive playoff appearance as the No. 3 seed out of 11-5A.
Peters-Teague split the boys' district MVP honor with WT White's Dre Cole.
Lady Trojans head coach Jason Samuels, meanwhile, lauded Robertson for the improvements made in her game after receiving an all-district honorable mention last season as a sophomore. Robertson's growth was recognized as the outright MVP of the 11-5A girls district after helping lead Smith to an unbeaten district championship and a return to the area round of the Class 5A playoffs.
The Lady Trojans amassed a 15-game winning streak prior to a second-round loss to perennial power Frisco Lone Star and the depth of the 11-5A champions was recognized plenty throughout the all-district team.
Aniyah Kidane was named offensive player of the year in 11-5A and Samuels received coach of the year honors. Aniyah Bigam landed on the all-district first team alongside Jaida Shipp, and Caylynn Wisner earned a spot on the second team.
On the boys side, Peters-Teague was joined in the superlatives by teammate Nic Codie, whose breakout year for the Trojans was recognized with newcomer of the year honors. Smith's Ky'len Woods and Alijah Harrison were chosen for the all-district first team, while DeMonte Greene cracked the second team.
There were plenty more all-district honors to go around for the rest of C-FB ISD. Creekview sent its girls team to the playoffs as the No. 3 seed in 11-5A and did so behind another big year from McKenzie Davis, named to the all-district first team following her final year with the Lady Mustangs. Teammates Kenya Swindall and Tieasia Todd were selected for the second team.
On the boys side, the Mustangs landed three players on the 11-5A first team in Cordell Roberts, Trey Wooten and Darian Radford. The second team included Romi Carter and Boston Loughry.
The Turner boys were paced by one of the area's top scorers with Kenton Wright averaging more than 24 points per game for his senior season. That figure was good for third in the Metroplex, and Wright's big year was commended with an all-district first-team selection. Teammates Joseph Benagh and Ashton Barajas were both chosen for the second team.
The Lady Lions, meanwhile, recognized Catherine Stepaniak as an all-district second-team pick.
Additional 11-5A superlative honors were divvied up among the district's Dallas ISD programs. Woodrow Wilson's A'nyah Peters was picked for defensive player of the year and Hillcrest's Alice Thackson came away with newcomer of the year honors in the girls district. For the boys, Conrad's Dylan Hemphill was named offensive player of the year and White's Charles Fofonah earned defensive player of the year.
Co-freshman of the honors belonged to the Hillcrest duo of Mike Williams and King Grace, and White's Patrick Washington received coach of the year after guiding the Longhorns to a district championship and second-round playoff appearance.
