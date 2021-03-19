For the third consecutive season, Coppell finished atop the District 6-6A boys basketball standings. Only this time, the Cowboys had a bit of company.
A dramatic finish to the conference schedule, including Coppell playing three games in 24 hours, resulted in a tie atop the standings and a split of the district title between the Cowboys and Marcus.
The Marauders earned a share of the league championship for the first time since 2012 before advancing to the area round of the playoffs. Marcus and Coppell were joined in the postseason by Lewisville and Hebron, the latter punching its ticket after winning a play-in game against Plano.
Those teams, as well as Plano East, Plano West and Flower Mound, all had representation on the 6-6A all-district team, including a pair of superlative honors for Coppell and Lewisville.
Cowboys junior Anthony Black followed up a breakout sophomore campaign by being named 6-6A MVP. He averaged 16.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. Black helped lead Coppell to an appearance in the area round, scoring 26 points in a bi-district round win against Allen and 20 points against Lake Highlands in the second round of the playoffs.
“This year, he took over the reins of our offense and was simply a complete player for us on both ends of the court,” said Clint Schnell, Coppell head coach. “He was able to create for himself and others and his impact on the game could be felt in multiple ways. Being named 6-6A MVP speaks volumes about how the coaches in 6-6A recognize his talent, skill and hard work. As impressive as his year was, he has room to become even better his senior year.”
Schnell and Coppell also earned staff of the year honors.
Lewisville, meanwhile, benefited from a productive year by senior Kylin Green. Taking the reins of the Farmers following the offseason transfer of last year’s 6-6A MVP, Keyonte George, Green rose to the occasion by leading the Metroplex in scoring at the 6A level with 23.2 points per game to go along with 6.3 rebounds. The senior was recognized as the district’s offensive player of the year.
“He had a great year. He averaged 24 points per game in district plus around six rebounds and four assists,” said Brian Miller, Lewisville head coach. “Really being the only returner from last year, he kind of carried our group. I’m proud of how he took a group of younger guys and helped them figure out how to score. He was very efficient and had an overall great year.”
One of those up-and-comers for Lewisville was sophomore Adrian Banks. He carved out a starting role in his first season on varsity and helped spark the Farmers with 13.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game on his way to newcomer of the year honors.
“He was such an offensive threat for us. He had a 30-point game in district and hit 73 3s on the year at almost three per game” Miller said. “Being a sophomore is always hard and learning the speed, but I was so impressed with him. He’s a tough-minded kid who got tougher throughout the year, and it was impressive to watch him grow.”
The district’s top defensive accolade resided in Plano, where junior Makhi Dorsey was named 6-6A’s defensive player of the year. One season removed from earning the same honor in 9-6A during his sophomore year, Dorsey continued to pester opposing ball-handlers as a junior — he averaged 2.4 steals and 2.0 deflections per game to go along with 11.5 points, 3.2 assists and 2.7 rebounds for the Wildcats.
Dorsey’s backcourt running mate, junior Xavier Williams, was among seven players named to the all-district first team. Williams was joined by the Coppell junior tandem of Ryan Agarwal and Naz Brown, as well as Marcus seniors Nick Donnelly and Cale Martens, Plano East senior Connor Johnson and Flower Mound senior Hayden Lacy.
On the second team, playoff qualifier Hebron was represented by senior David Deal and sophomore Alex Cotton. Coppell junior Devank Rane also earned a second-team spot, as well as Plano West senior Terrance Sanders, East junior Brandon Hardison, Lewisville sophomore Tre’lin Green and Marcus juniors Luke Smith and Zane Hicke.
-David Wolman contributed to this story
