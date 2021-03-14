For all the time student-athletes put into honing their crafts on the playing field, there’s no competing for their high schools without taking care of business in the classroom first. The Texas High School Coaches Association has recognized several athletes who thrived at exactly that.
The THSCA recently released its academic all-state selections for boys basketball, girls basketball and swimming.
Student-athletes are nominated by their respective head coaches — nominations that are then sent to the THSCA for review. In order to be nominated for academic all-state, a student must be either an athlete, trainer or manager in good standing with his or her team, of good moral character, a high school senior and have an overall GPA of 92 or above.
Across the basketball court and swimming pool, there were plenty of local athletes who met that criteria.
Schools like Creekview and McKinney Boyd sported academic all-state selections in all three sports. Boyd totaled 11 academic all-state selections, including one who earned the THSCA’s highest academic distinction — a spot on the elite team. Nominees are graded out on the award’s criteria and, if they score high enough, are placed on either the elite, first or second teams, or honorable mention.
Anna Bose, a guard on the Lady Broncos’ basketball team, was one of just 19 girls basketball players in the state to earn an elite selection for her work in the classroom. Teammate Riley Boyd was named to the academic all-state second team, while Boyd’s swim team was represented by Michael Brent Lee (first team), Yonatan Khaitas (first), Hunter Williams (second), Jordyn Dillard (second) and Reagan Canady (second). The Broncos added four more on the hardwood, with Matthew Bowman (first), Munpal Bal (first), Munraj Bal (first) and Tate Stevens (honorable mention) all recognized.
Creekview, meanwhile, had three swimmers named academic all-state in Jared Sutor (first), Seojin Yoon (first) and Sarah Lukich (second), while Matthew Greer (honorable mention) and Jacqueline Aleman (first), Laisha Reveles De La Rosa (second), Kelsey McPherson (honorable mention) and Chloe York (honorable mention) represented Creekview’s two basketball programs.
Also representing Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD was R.L. Turner’s Sarah Shepherd, a basketball player who earned an elite selection.
Lovejoy, Prosper and McKinney all had student-athletes earn an elite team spot for their respective basketball programs as well. McKinney’s Jacob Clanton (elite) was one of four Lions to earn academic all-state along with Joe Bergin (first), Max Evans (second) and Elwiss Soldevilla (honorable mention). Prosper’s Emma Bish (elite) was joined by Aubany Russell (first) and Chandler Browning (second), and Lovejoy’s Avae Odza (elite) earned an academic all-state nod alongside Soli Stubbs (first), Madeleine Clancy (second) and Katie Dolberry (honorable mention).
Other McKinney ISD student-athletes recognized were McKinney North swimmers Joshua Martin (first), Mohammed Hassan (first) and Ryder Collins (first), North basketball players Tyler Machost (first) and Jake Tritthart (honorable mention), and McKinney girls basketball players Chioma Ukaji (second) and Trinity White (honorable mention).
Lewisville ISD had a pair of basketball programs recognized with Marcus’ Cale Martens earning an academic all-state second-team spot, while Flower Mound’s Paulina Porter (second), Alyssa Palacios (honorable mention), Arabella Martin (honorable mention), Emily Curl (honorable mention) and Micah Maguire (honorable mention) all made the list as well.
Ditto for Plano ISD, where Plano East’s Connor Johnson (second), Collis Whitfield (honorable mention) and Isaiah Hyman (honorable mention) joined Plano West’s Grant Stapleton (first) and Nicholas Bennett (first) as selections in boys basketball. Meanwhile, Plano’s Sandra Bern (first), Natalie Blickensderfer (first) and Paloma Gomez-Abad (honorable mention) represented the Lady Wildcats’ basketball team.
Not far away, Prestonwood Christian’s girls basketball team landed four student-athletes on the academic all-state team in Abry Odom (first), Kendall Parker (second) and sisters Bria and Haley Stephens (both second team).
Prosper and Rock Hill totaled six selections in boys basketball: Prosper’s Noah Pecory (first), Cooper Boushey (second), Boston Bogard (honorable mention), Neal Utrup (honorable mention) and Justin Olaleye (honorable mention), plus Rock Hill’s Shawn Williams (second).
Academic all-state nomination deadlines are April 1 for soccer and wrestling, and on May 1 for tennis, golf, track, softball and baseball.
