It was only fitting that, on Senior Night at Lewisville High School, two Fighting Farmer four-year lettermen pushed the boys soccer team back into the playoffs for the first time since 2017.
A highlight-reel move by senior Fernando Gonzalez set up fellow senior Kobe Soto’s tap-in goal in the 63rd minute, and senior goalie Hector Calderon made a key save in the 78th minute to preserve Lewisville’s 1-0 win over District 6-6A rival Hebron.
Coupled with Irving Nimitz’s loss on Tuesday, Lewisville’s win pushed the Fighting Farmers into the playoffs with one game to go.
“It’s nice to be back in,” said Brian McCallum, Lewisville head coach. “When we made the playoffs in 2017, it had been 18 years since we had gotten in, and then we missed the playoffs by one point in each of the last two seasons. So to get in, it’s a really good feeling.”
Hebron entered the game trailing Lewisville by three points – or one head-to-head victory – for the fourth and final playoff spot. A Hawk win would give Hebron the tiebreaker for fourth place heading into the final week of the season thanks to a draw between the two teams earlier in the season.
With Lewisville now six points clear of Hebron, the Hawks season will end without a playoff berth – Gonzalez and Soto saw to that personally.
Gonzalez took the ball up the left sideline and was caught by a Hawk defender some 20 yards from goal. Gonzalez paused, then made a stellar crossover move, going from his right foot to his left to leave the defender in the dust and gain a clear path to net.
Once he made the outside of the box, he calmly crossed the ball across the face of goal, and Soto had an easy tap-in.
“Fernando, he’s just a player,” McCallum said. “He does stuff like that all the time.”
The final 17 minutes were frantic, though, as Hebron played its strongest offensive soccer of the evening in a desperate attempt to tie the score. After a cross from the near side, Calderon made a save with two minutes remaining thanks to perfect positioning on a header. Lewisville was able to kill the clock by holding possession for the remainder of the game.
McCallum said his team “desperately” needed a win on Tuesday, playing for the victory from the opening whistle.
“We were trying to score all night,” he said. “In our last two games, we’ve given up two-goal leads – we were up 3-1 and ended up tying 3-3, and we were up 4-2 and ended up losing 5-4. So, we could have been in second place tonight if those had held. So yeah, we wanted this win."
