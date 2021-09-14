With Tim Ford set to retire at the end of the year, Lewisville ISD is promoting from within for its next athletic director.
On Tuesday, the school district announced Cristie Liles – the current LISD associate athletic director – will take over for Ford, effective January 2022.
“I am incredibly grateful and certainly humbled for the opportunity to serve LISD families as athletic director of this exceptional district,” Liles said via press release. “I have spent many years of my career in LISD, and I couldn’t be more thrilled to lead our coaches and student-athletes to more accomplishments.”
Liles moved into an administrative role with LISD in 2012, assisting with the day-to-day responsibilities of the athletic department. Prior, she spent 10 years coaching at Marcus as the high school's head volleyball coach from 2002-12.
As a coach, Liles amassed over 250 wins, according to LISD. She led the Lady Marauders to five district championships and three appearances in the regional finals.
She has spent the majority of her time within the LISD athletics department working under Ford, who has been the school district's athletic director since 2014. During his time, LISD has won 12 team state championships and 15 state medals, as well as 17 individual state championships.
