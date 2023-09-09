CARROLLTON -- Hebron's final non-district tune-up prior to 6-6A competition was cut short Friday as the Hawks home contest against Eaton was canceled because of weather.
Lightning intervened at 8:45 p.m. and prevented the teams from returning to the gridiron with the Hawks in front, 21-17, with 2:25 remaining in the second quarter.
A plan was put in place to resume action if the dangerous weather departed by 10 p.m., but when that didn't pan out, both teams agreed to cancel the remainder of the game.
"We would have liked the chance to finish the game and continue to prepare for district," said John Towels III, Hebron head coach. "But, at the same time you don't want to come back out at 11 and start back up and risk injuries and the health and safety of the players, so I think it was the right thing to do."
Prior to the delay, both offenses got out to strong starts.
Eaton running back Demarion Williams had the Eagles out to a 14-7 advantage after ripping off touchdown runs of 27 and 68 yards sandwiched around a 15-yard Tyler Hoke scoring reception via Patrick Crayton Jr. for Hebron.
But the Hawks responded from there with Crayton Jr. evening the score from 5 yards out before Hebron took its first lead of the night when Crayton Jr. avoided multiple sacks in the backfield and scrambled left for an 8-yard touchdown and 21-14 advantage with 1:07 remaining in the opening quarter.
The score was set up by an interception and 25-yard return by Nehemiah Bady. Hebron also received a fumble recovery to end a potential Eaton scoring drive by Gabriel White.
Eaton would respond with a field goal to get to within four at 21-17 before weather intervened.
Despite not completing even two quarters, Williams finished with 142 yards on 14 carries with two touchdowns, while Crayton Jr. completed 10-of-18 passes for 117 yards and a score to go with 46 rushing yards and two more touchdowns.
Ayson Jones chipped in 37 yards on the ground for the Hawks, while receivers Hudson Brock had three receptions for 32 yards and Sheldon Armour had two catches for 35 yards.
"I think we saw a lot of what we were looking for tonight," Towels III said. "We talked about taking strides toward finding our identity with our offensive attack and I think we did that and did a lot of good things with the ball."
Hebron will get back on the field Sept. 22 when it opens 6-6A competition at Marcus, while Eaton begins 4-6A competition Friday at Keller.
"We're going to take this next week as an opportunity to get healthy, focus on our grades and work on ourselves and start getting ready for district," Towels III said.
