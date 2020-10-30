DENTON – Cross country teams trained in the blistering heat in the summer, only to give way to temperatures in the upper 30s for Friday morning’s District 6-6A meet. Nevertheless, the runners were ready to brave the chilly weather and qualify for the Region I meet.
Flower Mound turned in a memorable performance at North Lakes Park. The Lady Jaguars won the girls division by 19 points and the Jaguars placed second the boys division. In addition, junior Natalie Cook cruised to an individual championship.
Coppell (53 points) edged runner-up Flower Mound (57) and third-place Hebron (59) to capture the boys division title and senior Evan Caswell dominated in the boys race. Hebron’s girls placed second and are headed back to the regional meet after missing out a year ago.
The top two teams and top 10 individuals from each race advanced to the regional meet.
“I feel like our district is one of the best in the state, if not the best, so anytime that you can get two teams, we’re very thankful,” said Andrew Cook, Flower Mound head coach. “The kids did a great job of competing. In the boys’ race, you talk about finishing. We had a kid pass almost 10 runners in the last part of the race, and we ended making out second by two or three points. I’m really proud of those guys.”
Natalie Cook pulled away late and clocked a time of 17:51.75, adding another individual title to her already impressive resume. She was one of five Lady Jaguars who finished in the top 10. Fellow junior Virginia Knight took fifth in 18:30.28. Freshman Nicole Humphries and senior Samantha Humphries placed seventh and eighth, respectively, in times of 18:38.99 and 18:41.87. Senior Miranda Vreeland took ninth in 18:48.15.
“We want to win state,” Natalie said. “We work hard every single day. We finally have our team together, and I think that we can do it.”
Hebron placed two runners in the top 10. Senior Keaton Morrison, an Alabama commit, ran to bronze in a time of 18:13.44, while her teammate, junior Jenna Kirby, took fourth in 18:28.31.
“They ran hard,” said Christopher Capeau, Hebron head coach. “They knew they had to. As far as the competition in our district, it’s the best in the state. With us being the only sport that lost a spot at districts, we had to run as hard as we could, and the girls did a good job.”
Marcus advanced two female runners to the Region I meet, set for Nov. 10 at Mae Simmons Park in Lubbock. Junior Austin Owen ran to bronze at the 6-6A meet Friday morning in a time of 18:23.19. Senior Payton Evert placed 10th in 18:57.29.
Joining them in Lubbock will be Coppell senior and Penn commit Chloe Hassman. Hassman placed sixth in 18:31.29.
Overall, the boys competition was fierce, yet, on an individual basis, it was another dominant victory for Caswell, who hasn’t lost a race this season. He posted a winning time of 14:58.05. Two other Cowboys finished in the top 10. Senior Rith Bhattacharyya finished seventh in 15:31.5 and sophomore Andrew Mullen was eighth in 15:34.64. Colin Proctor was 14th.
“I believe that this is the best Coppell team that we’ve ever had,” Caswell said. “I’m very excited for the rest of the season.”
Marcus advanced senior Greyson Gravitt and junior Jonathan Heath to the regional meet. Gravitt took second in 15:10.45. Heath placed 10th in 15:44.27.
Flower Mound was led by senior Jacob Ricks, who took fourth overall in 15:10.75. Sophomore Brayden Kennedy cracked the top 10 with his sixth-place finish in 15:14.95.
Hebron senior Jeriel Algerian-Marquez will be in Lubbock after he took third overall in 6-6A in a time of 15:10.49.
Plano ISD qualified two runners for the regional meet: Plano West junior Hudson Heikkinen (fifth, 15:13.25) and Plano East senior Travis Jasper (ninth, 15:40.91).
