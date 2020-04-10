Lewisville ISD is no stranger to change every realignment cycle, routinely dealt a new gamut of district opponents. There’s been a bit more consistency for the school district’s swim teams, however, and that will remain the case over the next two years.
The UIL recently released the remainder of its realigned districts for the 2020-22 school years, which revealed that LISD’s Class 6A programs — Flower Mound, Hebron, Lewisville and Marcus — will remain in similar districts for its swimming and wrestling seasons.
Local swimmers will continue to race under the 5-6A banner alongside Coppell, Euless Trinity, Hurst L.D. Bell and Southlake Carroll — the exact same alignment from the 2018-20 alignment cycle. Seven of those schools, minus Coppell, shared the same district from 2016-18 as well.
“We’ve had this district for a while. Even though this was my first year at Flower Mound, I believe we’ve been in this district for the last four years,” said Anthony Arbogast, Flower Mound head swim coach. “We’ll just go about our business and go into each season expecting to do the best we can.”
That’ll require not only outlasting its fellow LISD brethren — the school district routinely has multiple programs represented at the state meet — but also juggernaut Carroll, perhaps the most formidable swim program in the state. The Dragons have won at least one state championship in swimming every year since 2011.
“It’s good. If you want to be at that level and compete at that level, you have to race that level on a consistent basis,” Arbogast said. “It prepares our kids for when they get to state because they’ve already raced a team of that caliber, whether it’s in a dual meet or in districts or regionals. It gives our kids a chance to race against some good competition.”
It’s a far cry from the districts unveiled in February for LISD’s football and basketball programs — all of whom were realigned into 6-6A alongside Plano ISD, which accounts for three of the four largest high schools in the state, and Coppell.
“I think every year they do realignment, you always wonder whether you’ll get some change,” Arbogast said. “There are schools moving up from 5A to 6A like Denton Braswell, and with those things you’re always wondering if they’ll mix it up a little. There’s always some speculation.”
LISD’s wrestling teams will brace for a similar look to their district as well — competing in 4-6A with Trinity, Haltom, Bell and Carroll. Those eight schools shared the same alignment from 2018-20 and included Richland, which dropped down to 5A.
Meanwhile, Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD was dealt a bit more change for its new swimming and wrestling districts. In the pool, the trio of Creekview, Newman Smith and R.L. Turner retained only three opponents from its previous district — The Colony, Ranchview and Uplift North Hills Prep — and welcomes Highland Park, Paris ISD and Greenville Pioneer Technology and Arts Academy to 13-5A.
C-FB ISD’s 14-team wrestling district in 2018-20 will be trimmed to 12 teams for 2020-22 — squaring off against Highland Park, Lovejoy, McKinney North, Princeton, Wylie East, Anna, Melissa, Gunter and Whitesboro over the next two years.
The basketball alignment released in February, which paired C-FB ISD with the Dallas ISD grouping of Adams, Conrad, Hillcrest, Jefferson, W.T. White and Woodrow Wilson, will also be reflected in volleyball, soccer, baseball, softball, tennis, cross country, golf, and track and field.
LISD, meanwhile, will compete with PISD and Coppell in those aforementioned eight sports as well.
