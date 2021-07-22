On Tuesday, USA Football announced members of its High Performance Committee and Athlete and Coach Advisory Subcommittee, adding leadership to further advance its high performance programming and U.S. Flag national team program.
Carrollton native Vanita Krouch has been selected to serve on the organization’s high performance committee and Lantana native Eric Holliday will be part of the athlete and coach advisory subcommittee.
Krouch is a member of the 2021 U.S. women’s flag national team and Holliday plays for the 2021 U.S. men’s flag national team.
Additional selections to the high performance committee include Toby Bourguet, Kirk Campbell, Kandice Pritchett Mitchell, Ralph Reiff, Michelle Roque-Paskow, Manny Sanabia, Chris Snyder and Liz Sowers. The athlete and coach advisory subcommittee also includes Bryan Garcia, Angellica Grayson, Jason Klam, Sowers and Jason Tenner.
“Both of these groups of leaders are helping us build an elite and inclusive high performance player development pathway in conjunction with our U.S. Flag National Team Program,” said Scott Hallenbeck, USA Football CEO and executive director, in a press release. “We aim to identify our nation’s top talent for international competition through our exclusive development pathway, and by extension, grow the burgeoning interest in flag football via high-level domestic and international competitions from youth to adults. The committees’ insight helps us to achieve both these objectives.”
Members of the high performance committee will aid USA Football in its efforts to create and execute a high performance program and pathway in flag football, advising on the development of high performance programs, resources and events focused on the identification, evaluation and selection of prospective U.S. flag national team athletes and coaches.
The athlete and coach advisory subcommittee will assist in the process and avenues of U.S. flag national team athlete evaluation and selection, with final roster decisions for officially recognized IFAF or International Olympic Committee (IOC) competition being made solely by USA Football staff and coaches.
Currently, U.S. Flag National Teams compete globally against the world’s best competition across the sport in premier events such as the biannual IFAF Flag World Championships and The World Games 2022, which marks the first time that flag football will be featured on a multi-sport, global stage.
“Together, this committee shares a commitment to creating premier sport experiences, and it’s a privilege to collaborate with these amazing experts to establish something that will impact the sport of football for years to come,” said Chris Snyder, USA Football high performance committee chair and i9 Sports vice president of operations.
