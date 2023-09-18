Hebron junior quarterback Patrick Crayton Jr. got to know JJ Hatcher through their respective NFL dads. Patrick Sr. was a wide receiver for the Dallas Cowboys and San Diego Chargers (now Los Angeles) from 2004-11, while JJ’s father, Jason, a defensive end, had a 10-year NFL career that spanned from 2006-15 while playing for the Cowboys and Washington Commanders.
Crayton Jr. recalls how fun the road trips were to watch his father play professional football. But as Jason and Crayton Sr.’s friendship grew, so did that of their sons. Crayton Jr., as well as Hebron junior linebacker Bo Onu, cherished the times that they got to go out and eat meals with JJ. The Hatcher family home was a placed that Onu and Crayton Jr. visited frequently and where they talked about life.
“It would always be our hang-out spot,” Onu said. “It was funny because we all had the same energy. Just being around him was great.”
JJ, whose full name is Jason Hatcher Jr., played on the same flag football team as Onu and Crayton Jr. as 6-year-olds and JJ was also a standout baseball player, later reuniting in high school to play football – a passion that JJ had until the very end.
“He was an energetic kid and never wanted to sit down,” Patrick Jr. said. “He always had so much energy and wanted to play. He never wanted to be inside. He always wanted to play sports. He wasn't a homebody.”
JJ’s life was cut short on Dec. 18, 2022. He was born with a heart condition known as the anomalous origin of a coronary artery, a rare condition where the coronary arteries of the heart are positioned on the same side, instead of opposites. His condition went undetected until he went into cardiac arrest at the age of 15.
Crayton Jr. was vacationing in Germany when he received a phone call from his father, who delivered the news of JJ’s passing.
“I didn't even know what to think,” Crayton Jr. said. “It was hard.”
JJ’s funeral brought out a lot of tears. Onu had always known Jason for his caring nature and any advice about football. But on that day, friends and family were there to provide support for Jason and his wife, Natasha.
“It was sad because I had never seen his parents like that before,” Onu said. “Just knowing JJ, he didn't want us to be sad.”
JJ was remembered for his infectious smile and “Rizz lines,” or pick-up lines.
“He was always cheering a lot while on the sidelines,” Crayton Jr. said. “He was cracking a lot of jokes. Rizz was very popular at the time. He was talking to girls. He's always been popular and he knew a lot of people.”
JJ always had a liking for Nike Tech shoes.
“He had a black one and he was getting a white one,” Onu said. “Everywhere he went, he had them on.”
Onu said that JJ had the potential to be a great football player ever since he first took up youth football. He played wide receiver and running back growing up and by the time that he was a sophomore, he was 6-foot-3 and one of the tallest players on the team.
“He's always been more athletic than people around him,” Crayton Jr. said. “It's just unfair.”
The first time that second-year Hebron head coach John Towels III met JJ was during 7-on-7 football last year.
Towels III was quick to recognize JJ’s athleticism.
Noticing how JJ was one of the tallest players on the team, Towels III was excited about JJ’s potential as a top wide-receiver target in the red zone. During a game against Northwest Eaton, JJ high-pointed a ball and came down with the touchdown reception. There is a framed picture of that catch in Towels III’s office.
Towels III also praised JJ’s maturity for being just a sophomore.
"JJ was always pleasant,” Towels III said. “He always wanted to get better. He always wanted to work hard. He was always smiling. Every interaction that you had with him, whether you thought it was, it never was because he just never took it like that.
“When you have a father in the NFL, they go through certain things. They go through honesty. They go through critiques. You could see that with his upbringing. Even when we were getting on him, he was never was down, he was never upset. He always did what you asked of him. He always got better."
JJ was also a standout player in baseball and basketball. During Hebron’s run to the District 6-6A title in baseball, his jersey was hung in the team dugout. His No. 18 football jersey has been placed in a picture frame and is hung on a wall upon entering the athletics office.
Of course, Hebron is honoring JJ’s memory all football season. Every time that the Hawks run through the entrance tunnel during pregame introductions, a flag with the words “Long Live JJ” is carried by a member of the Hawks football team out to the field.
“It just remembers us of what he can do if he were playing,” Crayton Jr. said. “We wanted to give all of our effort because he would do the same thing, too, when he played.”
Towels III could feel JJ’s spirit on the sideline during Hebron’s season-opening 39-34 win over Jesuit on Aug. 25.
“From the very beginning, you could tell that it brought so many of them closer together,” Towels III said. “They grew up together. They know what he was going to be and he could have become as far as the team and in his life. A lot of them are playing to fill in the void of what he could have achieved.”
Onu felt JJ was looking down from heaven when he ran back a blocked punt 41 yards for a touchdown during the second quarter and also when he had an interception return for a score.
“It felt great because it felt like he was there with us,” Onu said. “Everybody knowing at the school that we were honoring him was great.”
