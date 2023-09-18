JJ Hatcher Hebron

JJ Hatcher was a three-sport standout for Hebron. He passed away on Dec. 18, 2022 because of a heart condition.

 Photo courtesy of Keith Owens

Hebron junior quarterback Patrick Crayton Jr. got to know JJ Hatcher through their respective NFL dads. Patrick Sr. was a wide receiver for the Dallas Cowboys and San Diego Chargers (now Los Angeles) from 2004-11, while JJ’s father, Jason, a defensive end, had a 10-year NFL career that spanned from 2006-15 while playing for the Cowboys and Washington Commanders.

Crayton Jr. recalls how fun the road trips were to watch his father play professional football. But as Jason and Crayton Sr.’s friendship grew, so did that of their sons. Crayton Jr., as well as Hebron junior linebacker Bo Onu, cherished the times that they got to go out and eat meals with JJ. The Hatcher family home was a placed that Onu and Crayton Jr. visited frequently and where they talked about life.


Email David with sports story suggestions at dwolman@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments