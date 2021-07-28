When Lindsey Pouncy reflects on her rise as an assistant basketball coach in Lewisville ISD – last year at Hebron and the previous seven at Marcus – the bonds she has built with the administration, coaches and athletes is a big reason why she has remained in the same school district for that long.
“I’m a big advocate for LISD,” she said. “I think it’s an amazing place to work. That’s a big reason why I’ve been here for so long. I don’t foresee myself leaving – unless it’s a God thing. I see myself retiring from LISD. I love it here.”
Pouncy will continue to work for LISD but in a different role as she has been hired as the new head coach of The Colony girls basketball team.
Pouncy takes over for Colby Davis, who was hired to the same position at Arlington Martin on June 29. Davis went 105-50 in her five seasons with The Colony with four straight trips to the regional quarterfinals, including two appearances in the regional semifinals.
A three-time state champion as a player at Woodward High (Okla.) before going to on to play collegiately for Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, Pouncy took a job as a recruiter upon graduation from college. But as time passed, she began to miss being involved in athletics.
“I just missed basketball and working with kids,” she said. “Growing up through high school and college, I would always work and volunteer at camps. Even as a young child, I was involved with my family and my friends. That’s always been a part of me. I missed that. That’s why I made the change.”
Pouncy’s first coaching gig landed her at Duncanville ISD. She spent one year as middle school coach/athletic coordinator at Reed Middle School and the next two at Kennemer Middle School. While at Kennemer, she worked directly with the Lady Panthers’ high school basketball team, a program that captured its 11th state title in 2020.
Working with former Duncanville head coach Cathy Self-Morgan gave Pouncy the opportunity to see what it was like to coach in a highly successful program. One thing, in particular, that stood out to Pouncy about Self-Morgan was how Self-Morgan never asked her coaches to do something that she was not willing to do herself.
In at least one of the years that Pouncy worked for Duncanville ISD, Self-Morgan and her staff worked at a concession stand during the summer to help raise money for the Lady Panther basketball program.
“Coach Self was an amazing role model and person to work for, in that she showed me what it took to be successful,” Pouncy said. “I have a lot of great examples growing up and through high school and my college years as well.
“Being my first coaching job in joining such an elite program, I got to see how she ran things. I got to see the work ethic that it took to be successful. It was such a great experience in that it reinforced the work ethic that had been instilled in me in my younger years.”
Now, Pouncy is ready to take on a program of her own despite not having any previous head coaching experience. She said that she appreciates LISD for taking a chance on her.
The Colony held a meet-and-greet with its newly minted head coach and players on July 20. Not everyone on the team was able to attend the meeting as some players were out of town competing for their respective club teams.
The Colony finished with a 7-16 record last season but had only one senior on their roster – point guard Aariyah Cotto. The squad returns two all-district performers in junior forward Aaliyah Brown and sophomore post Rayna Williams.
As for the style that Pouncy wants her team to play, she said that it starts with defense.
"I'm very defensive oriented,” she said. “I'm kind of old school in that way. I think defense wins championships. I'm a believer in that. I think that defense creates offense. I definitely want to run a fast-pace offense. Obviously, it's going to depend a lot on the personnel that I run. But that's the kind of style that I like to coach. I'm excited to see what we have and what we can do."
