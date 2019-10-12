Early in the third quarter at Marauder Stadium, junior Garrett Nussmeier was at it again. This time, Nussmeier evaded multiple would-be tacklers in the backfield on a third-and-goal, scrambled for his life all the way back to beyond the 20-yard line and calmly threw a dart to his senior tight end, Collin Sutherland, for his second touchdown of the evening. The only thing abnormal about this play was the score.
When Marcus head coach Kevin Atkinson looked up at the scoreboard after greeting the offense on the sideline, fending off the emotional toil that his junior quarterback often elicits, he saw 24-6, Marcus over Hebron. For a game that featured two unbeatens in District 6-6A, it was clear Marcus was in the midst of a program-defining moment.
“It is a huge program win. This is the third year in a row we have been 4-1. The first year, we lost five in a row. The next year, we went 1-4 (in the second half of the season),” Atkinson said. “To get the fifth win means a lot for this program, and I am extremely happy for those (student-athletes) in there.”
Although Hebron and Marcus tout two of the most dynamic offenses in the district, it was special teams that determined the 24-14 victory for the Marauders. With a 6-0 advantage early, the Hawks committed a pivotal miscue when senior punter Lucas Maher was tackled at the Hebron 41-yard line before getting off a kick. Just a minute later, Nussmeier found Sutherland crossing the goal line for an 11-yard touchdown throw.
On the ensuing kickoff, Hebron fumbled the ball, giving Marcus possession inside the 33-yard marker. Settling for a field goal, Marcus continued to be aggressive on special teams on the next kickoff, and Atkinson opted for an onside kick. Catching Hebron off guard, Marcus junior Tyler Schott landed on the ball, and the game slowly slipped away from the Hawks. Seventeen unanswered points later, in a period where senior Carson Harris and the Hawks’ offense did not touch the field, \ the dynamic of the game had completely shifted.
“We have two kickers who we are always planning to use,” Atkinson said. “The special teams coordinator does a great job, and he told us they were misaligned. We looked at that and said let’s do it.”
Hebron head coach Brian Brazil said he did not see anything in the week of practice that would indicate the special teams unit’s performance tonight.
“We had a good week of preparation. I have to look at the film, but, on the first one, it looked like our center just didn’t get a piece (of the Marcus tackler). Then we drop the ball, and we worked onsides like crazy,” Brazil said. “I don’t know. It’s crazy. Sometimes you work so much on not fumbling, you fumble.”
Although Hebron’s defense slowed a Marauder offense that was averaging 48.8 points a game over the last four contests, it tired from being on the field for such an extended period of time. Senior Darius Snow, the Michigan State commit in the Hawk secondary, made a pair of big plays in the backfield. Overall, Hebron contained the four-star Marcus gunslinger to 182 yards on just over 51% passing.
Offensively, though, Hebron was stagnant for most of the night. After the initial Harris scamper on the first drive of the evening, Marcus stalled the rushing attack. Seeming hesitant early to attack through the air, Hebron produced a slew of three-and-outs as the score sat at 24-6.
Late in the third, sophomore Isiah Broadway and senior Colton Bradford were able to generate yardage out of short-yardage throws and jet sweeps, but they were quiet the majority of the day. Bradford would finish with seven catches for 58 yards, and Broadway followed him with two receptions for 41 yards.
“This game clearly meant a lot for them to win by the way they celebrated after the game. They are a good football team, and that is part of it, but, at the end of the day, the most frustrating part is we didn’t play well,” Brazil said.
The win moves Marcus to 5-1 on the year and 3-0 in district. The Marauders will play Coppell at home next week at 7 pm. For Hebron, the Hawks will return home to face off against Flower Mound next week at the same time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.