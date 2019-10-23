FLOWER MOUND — Hebron won the battle, but Marcus won the war.
It didn’t come easy, with Tuesday’s regional quarterfinal in the UIL team tennis playoffs needing all 19 matches to complete before a winner was declared. To heighten the drama, that final match — waged on the No. 6 girls singles line between Marcus’ Reese Porter and Hebron’s Keira Hochheiser — required a third-set tiebreaker in a race to 10 points.
With teammates and fans for both teams flanking the perimeter of the Flower Mound High School tennis courts, Porter and Hochheiser went point for point until the halfway mark when the Lady Marauder pulled away to help her team secure a 10-9 victory over the Hawks.
The win booked a trip to Abilene for the Region I-6A tournament, which takes place Thursday-Friday at Rose Park Tennis Center. Meet host Abilene will take on the Marauders at 1 p.m. Thursday.
“I told the kids before the match that win or lose that they would never forget this one,” said Kelly Langdon, Marcus head coach. “There are fewer I would have rather had in that situation than Reese. She was clutch and that was with a lot of pressure. You’ve got cheering on both sides and every point is magnified that much more.”
Porter’s victory embodied the bounce-back effort by the Marauders, who were on the wrong end of an 11-8 decision against Hebron during the regular season. In the initial encounter, the Hawks scored a 5-0 advantage in three-set tiebreakers — a trend that reversed in Marcus’ favor on Tuesday.
The Marauders won all four matches that required a tiebreaker, including a spirited three-setter between Marcus’ Ella Loxley and Mary Ann Lu and Hebron’s Lindsey Peterson and Finley Blair on the No. 2 girls doubles line that saw the Lady Marauders edge out a 10-8 third frame for a victory that propelled Marcus to a 4-3 lead after doubles.
“Over more than 400 matches here, we’ve tracked the odds of us winning after we’re up following doubles … and we win 92% of the time,” Langdon said. “When we got that last match in girls doubles to put us up 4-3, there’s a positive vibe going into singles where we feel like we’re then supposed to win.”
Ryan Mouakket and Alec Farris pulled out a three-set win of their own in doubles play and Ethan Rice followed suit during singles by outlasting Hebron’s Max Karseno in another bout that went the distance.
“It was a tough match, but a good one,” said C.J. Cowgill, Hebron head coach. “Marcus definitely earned it, and the kids played well both ways.”
The Hawks and Marauders traded leads throughout singles play, splitting the boys and girls draws, 3-3, on each side. Hebron secured points behind strong showings from Rohan Agarwal, Dylan Boggan, Zach Grasty, Evie Jones, Mia Nguyen and Finley Blair, while Marcus paced its final total with wins from Mouakket, Zeb Collins, Rice, Madison Friedman, Haley Hughes and Porter — all fueling a return to Thursday’s regional tournament. There, the Marauders will be joined by Abilene, El Paso Coronado and Southlake Carroll in hopes of securing their first-ever trip to the state tournament.
“We’ve got some big momentum going and I feel like we’re as good as anyone in the state,” Langdon said. “Bottom line, we’re there and we’re one of the final four in the region. When we went out there last year, we weren’t expected to make it to the finals and we did, so we’ll see what happens this time.”
Cowboys eliminated by Carroll
Hebron and Marcus were among three teams from 6-6A that qualified for the regional quarterfinals. However, only the Marauders will make the trip to Abilene after the Hawks and Coppell exited the tournament this week.
The Cowboys, fresh off a district championship, had their run end in the third round at the hands of perennial powerhouse Carroll, 10-8, on Monday. The loss snapped a nine-match winning streak by Coppell, which included an unbeaten run through district play and Region I’s top ranking by the Texas Tennis Coaches Association.
Monday marked the third meeting of the season between the Cowboys and Dragons after the two split the regular-season series. Carroll took the initial meeting on Aug. 14, 13-6, before Coppell returned the favor on Aug. 24, 10-7.
The Cowboys end their season at 17-5 overall and picked up playoff wins over Denton Guyer (10-2) and Mansfield (10-1).
