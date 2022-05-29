Since the day Hebron High School opened its doors, the only head football coach it has known is Brian Brazil. He coached the Hawks from their junior varsity season in 1999 to the 22 varsity campaigns that followed, winning a state championship and developing the program into a perennial playoff contender.
Brazil had every intention of continuing that process into the 2022 season this fall and beyond, but an opportunity materialized just down the street along Plano Parkway that offered the longtime head football coach a chance to ply his craft in a different manner.
On May 20, mere hours after announcing his retirement from coaching, Brazil was named the next senior athletic director at Prestonwood Christian Academy.
"Truthfully, I was planning to coach about another three years. I'll turn 60 soon and felt like that might be a good time," Brazil said. "The concern has always been what else would I do, and then about a week ago, I got a call from Prestonwood about their athletic director position. The more I talked it over with them, the more it felt like a really good opportunity. I was really torn because I love coaching and I love Hebron High School. They've been nothing but great to me and my family."
As Brazil and the Hawks were winding down spring football practices, an opening emerged in the Prestonwood athletics department after Chris Cunningham accepted a head coaching position at Midland Christian. Cunningham, who spent 14 seasons as the head football coach at Prestonwood, was promoted to senior athletic director on Jan. 11 — an administrative role that tasked Cunningham with overseeing the athletics programs at Prestonwood's Plano campus and its upstart Prestonwood North campus in Prosper.
"I wasn't looking for a job ... the job came and found me. I talked with the people at Prestonwood and it sounded like a great opportunity," Brazil said. "It's going to be different, going from being a head football coach to being an athletic director. It'll be more about me pouring into the coaches and helping them, but indirectly I'll still be playing a role in developing the kids. It's a different challenge but still in the same world."
As Brazil makes the move to Prestonwood, he closes the book on a 30-year tenure in Lewisville ISD. Prior to Hebron, he enjoyed a seven-year run at Lewisville as an assistant coach and defensive coordinator.
Brazil compiled a record of 152-97 at Hebron, guiding the program to 16 playoff appearances and a run of five consecutive district championships won from 2004-08. It afforded Brazil a unique opportunity, building a program from scratch and maintaining that post for more than two decades.
"You don't usually get to stay that long in one place. But it's been a blessing," Brazil said. "I'm truly excited about the opportunity, but Hebron High School is permanently tattooed on my heart. I'm forever indebted to Lewisville ISD for everything they've done for me and my family, plus the community. It's been such an awesome experience."
Brazil remembers the lean years of his program's development, soldiering through a winless 2000 season before the Hawks turned the corner just two years later with their first playoff appearance and an 8-4 season. Hebron would go on to win at least eight games in 12 seasons under Brazil, highlighted by an undefeated 2005 season that produced a Class 4A Division II state championship.
"I remember early on how hard it was and how everyone stayed together," Brazil said. "Winning that state championship, I just remember looking at the stands as the game ended and seeing that side of the field down in Round Rock just filled with blue and black and how exciting it all was. Our community, which has always been interesting because it isn't one particular city but several together, and Hebron is what ties it all together. To win that state championship was so awesome."
Brazil reflected on the coaches and players who have come through the Hawks' program, noting a congratulatory conversation he had the morning f May 20 with Hebron alum Daniel Foster, who's entering his first season as the head coach at McKinney Boyd.
"I was talking with him this morning and just hearing him say things like, 'Coach, I wouldn't be where I am without having been in your program and with those coaches,'" Brazil said. "Things like the championships are great, but when you get a call like that, those are the ones that bring tears to your eyes."
Brazil is also optimistic that even as he departs Hebron that the program will be left in good hands. The Hawks are coming off a 6-5 season and an appearance in the bi-district playoffs.
"Whoever comes in is going to take that program to another level," he said. "They're going to continuing growing that program because at the end of the day, it's about those kids and we've got great kids at Hebron. There's a great group there right and a great group rising up and whoever gets the job is going to have a great chance at being successful."
As for Brazil, he'll take the reins of one of the state's top athletic programs in the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools. During Cunningham's tenure as Prestonwood Plano's AD, the school captured 25 team state titles. Just this past weekend, the Lions' baseball team captured a TAPPS Division I championship on Saturday.
Brazil said that Prestonwood likened his role to being the "minister of athletics." As he embarks on that challenge, he leaves plenty of fond memories behind just down the street.
"We stayed the course and did things the right way," Brazil said. "We wanted to treat kids right, work them hard, be disciplined with them. If we do it that way and build right, I may get fired for not winning enough and oh well, but we're going to do things the right way.
"We hope those kids could all look back and say that was the time of their lives, because I know it was for me."
