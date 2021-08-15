When Robert Boone was first hired as head football coach at Newman Smith back in February, one of the first things he did upon his arrival was talk with every athlete at the high school.
Yes, all of them.
“I was with our principal, Dr. [Stephanie Jimenez], and she said, ‘Coach, I want you to see and meet everybody in the whole building all day,’” Boone said. “That was such a memorable opportunity because not only did I get to talk to my football team, but I talked to every single athlete in the building at Newman Smith.
“That was a special moment for me to inject the culture and what we’re all going to embody.”
Instilling those traits has been top of mind as the Trojans wrapped up their latest week of practices, which included the team’s first scrimmage on Friday against Frisco Lebanon Trail. Toughness and physicality have been calling cards throughout Smith’s offseason, looking to shed the struggles of years past.
“We want to be a physical football team and I’m setting our team up in situations to answer that bell,” Boone said. “I want to be able to do things fundamentally sound from a technique standpoint, so we’ve been working a ton on blocking and tackling. That’s what will win games.”
The Trojans have set up their practices to reflect as much. With a mix of hip hop music in the background, players ply their crafts through various positional drills scattered around the team’s practice field. Footwork, agility and form tackling are honed during defensive drills, linemen overwhelm blocking sleds and skill players race up and down the field cycling through plays — celebrating after every touchdown scored.
“I want to build an overall toughness,” Boone said. “I want guys flying around to the football defensively. I want our offensive and defensive lines to be able to attack. I want a tough brand of football. Those are the controllables — your attitude, your effort and your grit. We’re developing that.”
Through honing those characteristics, Boone is optimistic the wins will follow. The Trojans feel there are opportunities to do just that as the team prepares for its second go in District 6-5A Division I. Smith crept above .500 for the first time since 2014 last season at 5-4 — albeit two wins and one loss via forfeits — and finished just outside the playoff picture in a tie for fifth place. The Trojans’ last postseason appearance came in 2015.
Boone has a seasoned roster at his disposal in Year One, with Smith projected to return 17 starters this season. Several of those lettermen have already made their imprint on the Trojans’ reboot, including senior linebacker Jayvion Coulter.
“He’s been the rock of our whole team,” Boone said. “He’s a guy that everybody looks up to, he’s well built and has a couple opportunities to play college football. He’s all about the team and he’ll be flying around making a ton of tackles for us this season.”
Senior receiver Ky’len Woods ranked among the area leaders in receiving yards for the bulk of the regular season, ultimately finishing the year with 537 yards and four touchdowns. The dynamic pass catcher was on the receiving end of numerous long touchdowns during the 11-on-11 portion of Monday’s practice.
“He’s an absolute monster,” Boone said. “He’s going to be giving defensive coordinators nightmares. He uses every bit of his athletic ability for our good.”
With a rapport already in place between Woods and senior quarterback Alejandro Diaz, whose traits Boone feels will fit well within his system, the Trojans hope for a resurgent year on offense after scoring more than 14 points just twice last season.
Prior to his arrival at Smith, Boone spent the previous three seasons as an offensive coordinator at McKinney. During that span, the Lions averaged 24.9 points per game, highlighted by an explosive 2019 campaign that saw the team score 30.2 per contest.
Boone has brought over another former McKinney assistant in Ski Gonzalez to be the Trojans’ offensive coordinator, while Robert Gordon will lead the defense.
Smith’s staff will get to see its early-August work put into practice over the course of two scrimmages prior to the team’s Aug. 27 season opener at Standridge Stadium against Terrell. After scrimmaging Lebanon Trail, the Trojans have one more tune-up set for 7 p.m. Thursday on the road against Garland Naaman Forest.
“I really like where we are from a personnel standpoint and I think our whole program has a chip on its shoulder,” Boone said. “We all want to go out there, perform well and awaken our football program. We want people to respect our brand of football and know that we’re for real and that we’re serious about it.”
