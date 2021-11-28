The past two seasons have ushered in a brand-new landscape in Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD football, including changes at head coach for all three of the school district’s Class 5A varsity programs.
It didn’t take long for those one of those teams to reap the benefits with a postseason berth.
Creekview, now under the leadership of Tony Castillo, qualified for the playoffs for the first time since 2015 after posting a 6-5 overall record, including a 5-2 mark in District 4-5A Division II.
The Mustangs found their footing as their 2021 campaign progressed, overcoming a 1-3 start to the year to win five of their final six games of the regular season. That it took Creekview some time to forge an identity was no surprise, undergoing a stylistic overhaul under Castillo, who prefaced his arrival at Creekview with a three-season stint as offensive coordinator at powerhouse Ennis. In 2020, Castillo’s offense averaged 51.2 points per game.
In taking on his first head coaching job, Castillo morphed the Mustangs. Under previous head coach Jay Cline, Creekview was one of the area’s most run-heavy offenses in basing out of a flexbone. Castillo and his staff transitioned Creekview to a spread attack — something his players already had a level of comfort running during their middle school days — for the 2021 season.
In Year One under Castillo, the Mustangs averaged 378.3 yards and 37.3 points per game — a marked uptick from the 22.6 points they averaged in 2020.
Creekview still placed an emphasis on running the football, which resulted in a monster year for senior running back Isaiah Evans. Entering the week, Evans still ranked as the area’s No. 12 rusher in 5A at 1,243 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns.
Evans’ presence opened up plenty of chances for the quarterback-receiver combo of Garrett Palacio and Sean Sallis to flourish. Palacio totaled 29 touchdowns during his senior year, including 19 through the air. Nine of those touchdown passes found Sallis, also a senior, on the way to 874 receiving yards on more than 18 yards per catch.
The team’s fortunes began to take a turn in October, surviving a 21-20 ballgame against Fort Worth Southwest thanks to an Evans touchdown run inside the final minute of the fourth quarter. Additional wins over South Hills (43-0), Polytechnic (19-13), North Side (37-21) and Trimble Tech (forfeit) followed to help the Mustangs sew up a playoff berth.
Wichita Falls Rider proved too steep a hill to climb in the bi-district round, however, as Creekview’s 2021 campaign closed in a 59-13 loss.
Newman Smith
As the Mustangs forged their midseason turnaround, it meant overcoming a stretch of three consecutive losses during the month of September. The first of those setbacks came at the hands of longtime rival Newman Smith, a program embracing its own changing of the guard from the offseason.
The Trojans brought in Robert Boone, the former offensive coordinator at McKinney, to be the program’s 11th head coach following Paul Ressa’s 14-year run at the helm. At the forefront of Boone’s plan to turn Smith around was an emphasis on instilling toughness and physicality within the program.
The Trojans turned in a 5-5 season, which matched the program’s win total from the year prior — although Smith did have its last three games of the 2020 season decided by forfeit, two of which resulted in wins.
Smith posted a 4-4 mark in 6-5A Division I to finish fifth in the conference, scoring a pair of wins over its C-FB ISD bunkmates along the way.
Boone’s first win with the program came in a wild 36-34 showdown with Creekview on Sept. 2 — a contest where Smith got a late boost on special teams thanks to a 73-yard punt return for a touchdown by Demonte Greene for the go-ahead points.
Additional wins followed over Molina (41-28), R.L. Turner (44-0), Sunset (53-0) and Samuell (56-6), as Smith withstood myriad injuries throughout the season — including at quarterback, where three different players attempted at least 27 passes.
That caught up to Smith against the district’s upper echelon, suffering losses to the quartet of Bryan Adams (31-14), Lancaster (56-7), Woodrow Wilson (43-0) and WT White (54-7) to finish one game outside the playoff picture
One constant all year, however, was the production of senior receiver Kylen Woods. The Trojans’ top pass-catcher finished the regular season ranked inside the area’s top 10 in receiving yardage with 924 yards and nine touchdowns.
On the year, Woods accounted for 51.6% of Smith’s receptions, 65.7% of its receiving yards and 69% of its receiving touchdowns.
R.L. Turner
Another program in transition, the Lions made their coaching change during the 2020 offseason with the hiring of Michael Farda, Jr.
Taking over a varsity program amid a global pandemic complicated things out of the gates for Turner in 2020 on the way to a 2-7 record that saw one of those wins come by forfeit.
The Lions matched that win total in 2021, and both those victories were decided on the field.
Turner found the win column twice within its first five games of the season, defeating Diamond Hill-Jarvis (28-8) and Samuell (28-8).
The Lions won both games despite attempting six passes or less, a common theme for run-heavy Turner under Farda’s wing-T offense. The versatility of that attack paid off with four Lions finishing between 350-475 rushing yards on the season, all averaging at least 5 yards per carry.
Junior Devon Perez led the way with 472 rushing yards and eight touchdowns, followed by senior Seth Pena (453), junior Adam Armendarez (379) and junior Chris Figueroa (352).
That formula helped the Lions play several district opponents close — leading Sunset at the half 28-21 and staying within striking distance of Molina and Wilson before struggling in the second half of all three.
The Lions capped their 2021 campaign at 2-8 overall and 1-7 in district play, good for eighth place in 6-5A Div. I.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.