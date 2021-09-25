An 11-point halftime deficit wound up being the spark the Hebron football team needed to find the win column for the first time all season.
The Hawks shut out Plano East over the final two quarters on Friday and scored 22 consecutive points to post a 29-18 victory from Hawk Stadium and improve to 1-0 in district (1-3 on the season). The Panthers, meanwhile, dipped to 1-3 with the loss.
Early on, momentum resided with East. After falling behind 7-6 in the first quarter following a 44-yard touchdown from Hebron’s Jacob Buniff to Cobye Baldwin, the Panthers took control with a run of 18 consecutive points for an 18-7 halftime lead. Buzz Flabiano converted a 45-yard field goal for a 9-7 advantage early in the second quarter before the Panthers tacked on a safety and a 50-yard touchdown run by Ismail Mahdi.
The Hawks chipped away to begin the second half, cutting into the Panther lead behind a 1-yard touchdown run by Buniff and then forcing a turnover on downs on a goal-line stand by the Hebron defense. The Hawks capitalized to the tune of a 98-yard drive, punctuated by a 3-yard touchdown pass from Buniff to Carter Brock for a 21-18 advantage.
Hebron added a safety of its own in the fourth quarter and solidified the win with 2:39 to play following a 17-yard interception return for a touchdown by Trenton Bronaugh. The defensive back’s takeaway was one of four turnovers forced by the Hawks’ defense, complementing an offense that totaled 430 yards in the win.
Buniff passed for 339 yards and two touchdowns, while Baldwin paced the receiving corps with 120 yards and a score. Mahdi was stout in defeat with 174 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
Jags edge Marauders in defensive thriller
The second-lowest scoring game in the history of Mound Showdown went the way of Flower Mound,17-14, on Friday after rival Marcus missed a potential game-tying 49-yard field goal with 1:16 remaining.
The victory snaps a two-game skid in the series for Flower Mound and brings the overall record in the Mound Showdown to 12-10 in favor of Marcus.
The Marauders also had a pair of potential go-ahead touchdown passes dropped on their final possession after Flower Mound had taken the lead, 17-14, early in the fourth quarter.
That score came courtesy of a 4-yard scoring plunge by backup quarterback Yale Erdman and was set up by an interception and 32-yard return from Cooper Davis, putting the ball inside the Marcus 10-yard line.
“That was a heroic play by (Davis),” said Brian Basil, Flower Mound head coach. “He battled all night. He’s another competitor going against an incredible receiver (Marcus’ Dallas Dudley) there he played with a lot of confidence tonight and when that opportunity arose he made a big-time play and that’s what you have to do.”
Erdman had entered early in the second quarter for injured starting quarterback Nick Evers and threw his first career touchdown pass to Caden Jensen with 2:58 remaining in the second quarter for a 10-0 lead.
Marcus answered late in the second quarter, however, trimming the deficit to three at 10-7 on a 11-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jaxxon Warren to receiver Isaac Khattab.
Later in the third quarter, Marcus earned its first lead of the night on a 3-yard scoring pass from Warren to Connor Vaughn.
Warren finished the night 29-of-43 for 219 yards and two touchdowns, while receiver Dallas Dudley paced the Marauders – who outgained Flower Mound on the night, 330-259 – with 13 catches for 118 yards.
“It came down to us not executing and dropping balls and getting penalties,” said Kevin Atkinson, Marcus head coach. “And we had bad field position for a lot of the first half especially.
“I told our kids to be ready to play more than 48 minutes and it almost went there, but when you don’t execute that stuff is going to happen.”
Erdman, meanwhile, completed 11-of-20 passes for 91 yards and a touchdown for Flower Mound in addition to his go-ahead scoring run.
“That was awesome,” Erdman said. “I had been preparing all week and I was ready when it was my time. We did it for Nick right here.
"I was nervous at first, like anyone would be, but once I had a few series and got settled in I was ready to go. I wasn’t going to let anyone stop me from running that one in, but I couldn’t even watch that field goal though. I just heard the crowd and this was an amazing experience and something I will never forget for the rest of my life.”
-Justin Thomas contributed to this story
