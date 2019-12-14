FLOWER MOUND — Flower Mound’s girls basketball team never trailed on Friday as the Lady Jaguars topped Lewisville at home, 43-35, to kick off District 6-6A competition.
Flower Mound scored the game’s first nine points and led by as many as 12 points in the fourth quarter before settling for the eight-point victory.
“It’s always easier when you start district 1-0 instead of 0-1,” said Sherika Nelson, Flower Mound head coach. “Tonight, I felt we had an effort on the defensive end that we haven’t had in a couple of years. We’re basing everything on defense and I think the kids battled tonight and did a good job there.”
Kayla Wallace netted a game-high 15 points in the victory for the Lady Jaguars, including scoring seven consecutive early in the first quarter as Flower Mound built its early lead.
Posts Madison Cox and Sarah Edmondson contributed 11 and nine points, respectively, with the former also chipping in nine rebounds in the effort.
“We looked at the big scheme of things and tried to play transition and get easy baskets first,” Nelson said. “And I felt we had a good mix of different players stepping up at different times. I think that helps.”
For Lewisville, Laila Lawrence scored a team-high eight points, while Sydney Savage chipped in seven and Haley Allen and Jessica Clemons contributed six apiece.
The Lady Farmers cut into double-digit deficits on multiple occasions after opening the game scoreless for the first four-plus minutes, including getting within four points midway through the fourth quarter following a hoop by Allen.
But Flower Mound had the answer, receiving a pair of free throws from Cox and a transition basket from Edmondson to regain a comfortable lead down the stretch.
“I think the pressure they put on us really affected us in getting inside,” said Sally Allsbrook, Lewisville head coach. “They’re giants down there and it’s something we haven’t seen a lot of. Just knowing what the right read is was just rough for us tonight.
“We fought back and got within four, but we just broke down after that.”
The Lady Jaguars were also able to hold off Lewisville’s comeback bid late despite having point guard Makenzie Schott saddled on the bench with four fouls.
“I think Paulina (Porter) did a great job running the one and Hailey (Bingham) came in and did a good job and our bench did a great job when she was out,” Nelson said. “That’s one of the beauties of this team is that we’re well-rounded. We move the ball well and every game is a different high-point scorer. We don’t care who gets it done.”
Flower Mound looks to improve to 2-0 in district Tuesday against Irving, while Lewisville looks to bounce back at home against Irving MacArthur.
“We missed a lot of defensive assignments tonight,” Allsbrook said. “We had it scouted and were ready, but we blew them when it mattered. Basically, we have to understand the expectation going into the game and be able to execute.”
Marcus, Hebron pick up district wins
Elsewhere on the 6-6A docket, Marcus, Hebron and Irving MacArthur all found the win column alongside the Lady Jaguars.
The Lady Marauders and Lady Hawks were emphatic in their district-opening performances, as Marcus cruised past Irving, 58-19, and Hebron handled Irving Nimitz, 65-22. Coppell had a tougher go of things, letting a gritty three-quarter effort get away late in a 42-33 loss to reigning district champion MacArthur.
The Lady Hawks were fueled by 16 points from Camille Thomas, 11 from Sierra Dickson and 10 from Jasmyn Loudermill and improved to 1-0 in district play.
Marcus, meanwhile, outscored Irving 30-5 during the second and third quarter to blow its Friday contest open, fueled by an 18-point night from Bailey Rhoden to win its first district ballgame under new head coach Monica Pena.
Coppell played MacArthur tough for much of its 6-6A opener, trailing just 28-26 entering the fourth quarter before outscored 14-7 over the final eight minutes. In defeat, the Cowgirls received 12 points from Chloe Hassman and nine from Megan O’Neil in dropping to 0-1 in district play.
-Matt Welch contributed to this story
