CARROLLTON -- Lewisville’s high-powered offense picked a good time to produce its top output of the season.
Needing a win over Hebron to secure a playoff berth out of District 6-6A, the Farmers (6-3, 4-2) erupted on the road Friday topping the Hawks, 70-20, scoring touchdowns on all 10 of their possessions to qualify for the postseason for the third consecutive season.
The 70 points marked a season-high for the Farmers, who entered the night having posted at least 38 points in each of their past four games.
Boise State pledge Taylen Green displayed his dual-threat prowess, completing 12-of-17 passes for 199 yards and four touchdowns while rushing for 133 yards on 10 carries with two additional scores.
Isiah Stevens, who entered the night as the area’s leading receiving in yardage, added to his impressive season hauling in seven receptions for 104 yards and two scores.
Damien Martinez, meanwhile, carried 28 times for 234 yards and added three more touchdowns to his 6A-area-leading 22 scores.
“That’s really impressive, no doubt about it,” said Michael Odle, Lewisville head coach. “And against a really good team and in a tough play to play - The Woodshed. I’m just really impressed with this team and these guys and how they responded and prepared after last week. I mean, wow, I’m excited for them.”
Hebron, meanwhile, falls short of the playoffs by virtue of Coppell’s win over Flower Mound and Plano West’s victory over Plano.
For the Hawks, quarterback Weston Conaway completed 17-of-34 passes for 242 yards and three touchdowns, while Takoda Bridges led Hebron’s receiving corps with nine catches for 133 yards and a touchdown.
“We had chances, but the first drive of the game we looked terrible,” said Brian Brazil, Hebron head coach. “Then we have a miscommunication on the fake punt. We had it set up perfect, but it’s not a good play when you don’t run it and I look like a big meathead calling it. But, you have to play aggressive trying to get in the playoffs.”
But while Hebron’s offense showed its explosiveness at times, the night belonged to Lewisville. The Farmers scored touchdowns on all seven of their possessions in the first half, including posting 35 points in the second quarter alone with a stretch that saw Lewisville find the end zone three times on four offensive snaps.
Lewisville totaled 426 yards in the first half and carried a 49-14 margin to the third quarter despite Hebron managing 225 yards of offense in its own right.
Lewisville also forced Hebron into three turnover on downs in the first two quarters, twice finding the end zone on the ensuing offensive snap from scrimmage, and received an interception in the final minute from Cameren Jenkins paving the way for a 37-yard touchdown pass from Green to Stevens with three seconds left in the second quarter.
“That fourth-down stop was big and we missed some balls that were there for us,” Brazil said. “We just didn’t connect. It creates big momentum swings and then we just couldn’t get a stop defensively. They’re one of the best offensive teams I’ve seen in quite a few years.”
In the first two quarters alone, both Green and Martinez had rushed for 130 yards or more.
Lewisville now advances to the Class 6A playoffs where it will be the No. 1 seed in Division I and awaits an opponent yet to be determined.
“This is my fourth year here and those are my guys,” Odle said. “I’m blessed and thankful for them. They deserve the credit and bought in and put in the word and made the sacrifices. So hats off to them and this is their reward and I’m so happy for them.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.