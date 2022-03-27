For the first time since 2017, the Lewisville boys soccer team is headed to the second round.
The Farmers got the better of Prosper after winning a 3-2 shootout, propelling Lewisville to the area round of the Class 6A playoffs in a back-and-forth bi-district playoff bout from Tommy Briggs Stadium in The Colony.
Just as the night began for Lewisville with DJ Koulai scoring the Farmers' first goal, it ended on a similar note as Koulai converted the game-winning penalty kick to advance the third-place finisher from District 6-6A.
Brandon Montolla also found the back of the net for Lewisville in regulation, where it played Prosper to a 2-2 draw through 80 minutes of regulation and a pair of overtime periods.
The Farmers also got some timely contributions in net from goalkeeper Edwin Beltran, who saved two balls during the shootout.
Lewisville will advance to take on Jesuit, which survived a shootout of its own in the bi-district round, getting the better of Arlington Martin on PKs.
Hebron girls edged by Boyd
The Hebron girls' aspirations of another lengthy playoff run hit a snag in the bi-district round on Friday, dropping a 1-0 verdict to McKinney Boyd in a game played at Bobcat Stadium in Celina.
The Lady Broncos scored in the matchup's opening moments and held on from there, handing the Lady Hawks just their second shutout loss of the season. It was only the third time all year that Hebron was held scoreless, the last time coming Feb. 22 in a 0-0 draw with the Flower Mound and the first time it had resulted in a loss since Feb. 13 in a 1-0 defeat to Cedar Park.
The Lady Hawks booked their spot in Friday's bi-district matchup after vaulting into second place in 6-6A following a 4-1 victory over Plano on Monday to close out conference play at 9-1-4 overall. Hebron picked up points all but one 6-6A matchup but drew a talented Boyd side that finished third in 5-6A.
The Lady Broncos entered the postseason ranked No. 7 in 6A by Lethal Enforcer Texas HS Soccer opposite No. 16 Hebron.
Elsewhere in the bracket
*District 11-5A enjoyed a productive start to the postseason on the boys' side, advancing all four of its teams to the second round. That included the Creekview and R.L. Turner boys, who both recorded shutout wins to advance. Turner blanked South Oak Cliff 2-0 and Creekview shut out Adamson 3-0 to advance.
*It was nearly the same outcome in the girls' bracket, with 11-5A going 3-1 in the bi-district round. The lone blemish came in a 2-1 overtime loss for Turner, falling to Molina. Otherwise, Creekview made it 2-for-2 to begin the postseason as the Lady Mustangs got the better of 12-5A champion Sunset to advance to the area round.
*The Marcus girls survived a rough-and-tumble 6-6A district to win the conference title and earn the No. 1 seed for the playoffs. That paid off as the Lady Marauders were able to pick up a 2-1 win over Denton Guyer. Marcus broke a 1-1 halftime stalemate thanks to a Brynn Dunbar, set up on a corner kick by Maddie Reynolds.
