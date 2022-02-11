The early returns on the competitive climate in 6-6A boys and girls soccer have been as expected for the league's coaches, but a couple teams appear to be gaining some early distance atop the standings.
Following Tuesday's slate of matches, the Plano boys had built a five-point lead in the conference thanks to a 2-0 shutout of rival Plano East. Bolstered by some timely offense from Nolan Giles, last year's district newcomer of the year, the Wildcats won their fourth consecutive match to improve to 4-0-1 and 13 points in league play.
It's a record identical to the Hebron girls, who hold down the top spot in their district with 13 points. The Lady Hawks rattled off four straight wins to begin their conference schedule before playing rival Marcus to a 1-1 draw on Tuesday. Mya Williams staked Hebron to an early lead before Marcus knotted the count just a few minutes into the second half on a goal from Maddie Hayes.
The Lady Hawks and Lady Marauders occupy the top two spots in a district whose pecking order has fluctuated on a match-to-match basis. Following Tuesday, only four points separated the league's top five teams -- Hebron leads the way (4-0-1, 13), followed by Marcus (3-1-1, 10) and a three-way tie for third place between Flower Mound (3-2-0, 9), Plano West (3-2-0, 9) and Coppell (3-2-0, 9).
The reigning Class 6A state champion Lady Jaguars wedged their way into that mix on Tuesday behind a 2-0 shutout of West. Kerrigan Ferland and Rory Schank both found the back of the net for Flower Mound, which won its third consecutive match after starting district with losses to Marcus and Hebron.
Plano remains in striking distance at 2-3 with six points, logging those victories over the district's seventh- and eight-place teams in Lewisville (1-4-0) and Plano East (0-5-0).
There's a similar parity unfolding in the boys district as well. Although Plano has built an early cushion in first place, just three points separate second through sixth place. Tuesday's loss to the Wildcats marked East's first of the season -- a speed bump in an otherwise resurgent campaign for a Panther side seeking its first playoff berth since 2018.
East is currently tied for second place alongside reigning district champion Marcus at 2-1-2 for eight points, but there's plenty of competition elsewhere with Plano West lurking in fourth place at 1-0-4 with seven points, followed Hebron (2-3, six points) and Lewisville (1-2-2, five points). Coppell and Flower Mound, two playoff qualifiers from a year ago, are currently tied for seventh place with three points.
West joins Plano as the lone unbeaten boys teams in 6-6A, opening district play with draws against Lewisville (2-2), Coppell (1-1), East (1-1) and Marcus (2-2). The Wolves edged Flower Mound 4-3 thanks to a goal from Spencer Deuillet in the 77th minute to pick up their first district win.
Prosper in control of 5-6A early on
The Prosper boys and girls exited Tuesday occupying the top spots in their respective 5-6A districts.
It's a familiar spot for the Lady Eagles, who continue to hum with eight shutouts in their last nine matches. Four of those clean sheets have come in district play with the Prosper girls having outscored their conference opponents 23-0.
The Lady Eagles aren't alone atop the standings, however. McKinney Boyd improved to 4-0-0 in district play on Wednesday after blanking Little Elm 2-0 behind a pair of goals from Liz Eddy. That marked the Lady Broncos' eighth win in a row -- like Prosper, Boyd has been stout on defense in outscoring 5-6A opponents 13-1 so far.
That lone goal allowed came in a 2-1 victory on Jan. 28 against Allen, which sits in third place at 3-1-0 with nine points followed by Denton Guyer (2-3-0, six points) and a fifth-place tie between Little Elm and McKinney, both at 1-3-0 and three points.
The Prosper boys, meanwhile, have caught fire over the past month under first-year head coach Bryan Thompson. After starting the season at 3-2-1, the Eagles have won six straight matches and scored at least four goals in each one.
That offensive output has carried over into district play with Prosper already having produced 18 goals in four league matches. In Tuesday's 5-0 shutout of Braswell, Dunes Nielsen scored twice and Joan Planas, Gavyn Rosales and Carson Stiglets also found the back of the net.
Allen and Boyd are the only other two boys teams in 5-6A with conference records above .500 entering Friday night. Allen, who enjoyed a run to the state semifinals last season, is 3-0-1 with a shootout loss to Little Elm, and Boyd, last year's district champions, is 2-1-1 with seven points and a shootout loss to Denton Guyer.
Little Elm and Guyer are both tied for fourth place a 1-2-1 with five points, followed by McKinney in sixth (1-3-0, three points) and Braswell in seventh (0-4-0).
