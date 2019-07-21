The 2018-19 high school sports year was rife with new challenges for Lewisville ISD and Coppell, which made the move to District 6-6A and welcomed Irving ISD along for the ride. The result was another year of quality athletics from several of the most prominent programs in the state.
Throughout the summer, Star Local Media will reflect on the year that was for 6-6A’s eight schools while also looking ahead to what lies in store for 2019-20.
With that said, here’s the eighth installment of Six Questions for District 6-6A.
1. Who is the preliminary favorite in 6-6A boys soccer?
Like volleyball, this district houses the reigning Class 6A state champions, although the Flower Mound boys’ bid for a repeat run to Georgetown will require overcoming a steep learning curve.
The Jaguars’ state championship team was almost wholly reliant on seniors, with a whopping 26 players lost to graduation and only three remaining from last spring’s title squad. However, it always helps to be solidified between the pipes, and Flower Mound has formidable a goalkeeper as any in the state in junior Landon Leach – last season’s state championship game MVP.
Junior Joe Perryman was an all-state tournament selection, but the remainder of the roster will be clad in varsity newcomers.
Should a more seasoned squad rise up to dethrone the Jaguars’ spot on the 6-6A throne, Coppell and Marcus seem like viable candidates. The Cowboys had a run of six consecutive playoff runs of at least three rounds deep snapped last year, but return two-thirds of their offensive production from last season, headlined by the reigning district Midfielder of the Year, senior Sebastian Blaas, and senior Tom Vazhekatt.
The Marauders will enjoy a similar fortune with senior Tomas Pondeca and junior Harvey Castro back to spearhead their offense, plus standout sophomore defender Gavin Gall fresh off a Newcomer of the Year campaign.
Coppell is a bit more bereft of proven commodities in the defensive third of the pitch, so let’s initially favor Marcus – albeit by a slim margin.
2. Who is the preliminary favorite in 6-6A girls soccer?
Given the talent that resides in Lewisville ISD, it’s no small feat that the Coppell girls managed to run the table in 6-6A – and quite emphatically at that.
The Cowgirls outscored the rest of the district, 52-4, through their 14-match tour de force, entering the postseason nationally ranked before running into eventual state champion Southlake Carroll in the regional quarterfinals. They should be poised for more dominance next spring, stocked with talented returners at all levels, from senior goalkeeper Lauren Kellett (District MVP) to senior Katie Odum (Defensive Player of the Year), junior Jocelyn Alonzo (Utility Player of the Year), senior Montserrat Lomeli and sophomore Michele Pak.
Coppell is a justified pick to repeat as 6-6A queenpins, but teams like Marcus should at least offer a bit of resistance along the way. The Lady Marauders took second in the district last year – outscoring non-Coppell district foes, 42-5 – and sport the district’s top netminder-not-named-Kellett in junior Rachel Bump, plus a pair of all-district first-team picks in senior Kelly Van Gundy and junior Piper Hemperly from a roster that was otherwise fairly young last season.
3. Who are early MVP candidates in 6-6A boys and girls soccer?
It required an unbeaten run in district play, and a near-seamless campaign on defense, but the 6-6A girls coaches recognized Kellett’s exemplary year in net with an MVP accolade. Although a goalkeeper winning district MVP is a bit of an anomaly, there’s precedent to suggest that Kellett, who not only walled off opposing offenses but commanded Coppell’s defense, could repeat if the Cowgirls exert similar force to the rest of 6-6A once again.
If another candidate emerges, perhaps it could be Alonzo, who’s all too familiar with all-district superlatives – earning Newcomer of the Year as a freshman and co-Utility Player of the Year as a sophomore – and should be primed for a year on offense for the Cowgirls.
And since there’s precedent for at least one half of the 6-6A soccer coaches voting a goalkeeper as MVP, it’s probably worth noting Leach as a viable candidate for the Jaguars, should they manage a repeat bid as 6-6A champions. If Coppell or Marcus leverage their experience edge into a first-place finish, however, Blaas and Pondeca make sense as MVP nominees after the two submitted double-digit goal-scoring campaigns for their respective clubs last season.
4. Which first-year head coach within the district will have the most successful debut?
Coppell baseball has been an embarrassment of baseball riches over the years, churning out Division I prospects and future pros like few programs in the Metroplex. From a talent standpoint, the Cowboys are among the more desirable jobs in the area and new head coach Ryan Howard should have a chance to benefit from that fairly early.
Granted, roughly 60 percent of Coppell’s playoff qualifier roster was lost to graduation, but the Cowboys’ pedigree suggests they tend to reload versus rebuild.
Howard needed three seasons to mold Lake Dallas into a regional semifinalist – the third deepest playoff run in program history – and although 6-6A will offer a bit more resistance than he and the Falcons faced in 8-5A, Howard will have plenty to work with early into tenure at Coppell.
5. By that same token, which first-year head coach within the district has their work cut out for them the most?
District 6-6A has been responsible for six of the past eight state volleyball championships in the UIL’s largest classification, splitting those titles between Hebron (three), Coppell (two) and Flower Mound (one).
It’s fair to say no that pretense alone that volleyball is the signature sport within 6-6A, and with such a fortified top tier, that’s a tall order for a program like Lewisville and new head coach Cara Sumpter.
Sumpter and the Lady Farmers will enter the 2019 season seeking their first playoff berth since 1998 and will have to reverse some less-than-ideal history to do so. Since 2007, Lewisville is just 3-21 against Marcus, 3-22 against Flower Mound, 0-15 against Coppell and 0-25 against Hebron.
Fortunately for Sumpter, she has the majority of Lewisville’s 2018 lineup back and a year more experienced, but the quality of competition that awaits in 6-6A will offer a slim margin for error.
6. Who are some potential impact sophomores to keep an eye on in 6-6A?
Where to begin? This is one district that wasn’t bashful in heaving freshmen into the varsity limelight in 2018-19 and many came out on the other end better for the experience and primed for big sophomore campaigns.
On the distance-running circuit, Flower Mound’s Natalie Cook medaled in both the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs as a freshman and could very well ascend to the top of the podium before all is said and done.
As noted last week, Lewisville sophomore Keyonte George could be in line for the first of several district MVP campaigns on the basketball court this coming season, while Coppell sophomore Walker Polk and Marcus sophomore Gavin Gall will look to build off Newcomer of the Year campaigns in football and soccer, respectively.
Lastly, although he’ll be splitting carries with running back Jaylon Lott again, Hebron’s Isaiah Broadway flashed plenty of promise on the football field, averaging nearly 6.0 yards per carry.
