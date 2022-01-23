No matter the lineup, Newman Smith head girls basketball coach Jason Samuels has reason to believe he'll get production on the court this season.
The Lady Trojans are, above all else, balanced. They have five different players with at least 200 points scored on the season and all five have poured in at least 20 points once over the course of a single game. There's a trickle-down effect to the bench as well.
"We have a roster of 11 and we have about nine who have contributed 70 points or better on the season," Samuels said. "It's not like we're running things through one person. They move and share the ball and everybody has an opportunity to do well."
The Lady Trojans have struck an even keel in their night-to-night production, and the result has been the program's best season in more than five years. Smith exited Friday's 48-20 win against Hillcrest unbeaten in District 11-5A at 11-0 and with a 17-5 overall record.
One thing helping fuel that balance is continuity. The Lady Trojans return the majority of the starting lineup from a team that advanced to the area round of the Class 5A playoffs last season and five players who received an all-district accolade.
"Everybody has physically matured and put in a lot of work on their skills," Samuels said. "Before, you had a lot of people playing basketball. Now, it's a bunch of basketball players. They're excited about the work they've put in."
Smith prefaced that playoff run with a split of the 11-5A championship with Woodrow Wilson. The Lady Trojans are currently alone atop the district standings and with a two-game lead on the rest of the field.
The on-court product has backed up Smith's gaudy conference run thus far. The Lady Trojans' district wins have come by an average of 27 points with all manner of contributions up and down the lineup.
Senior Jaida Shipp is plenty familiar with that grind, amassing an all-area campaign as a junior despite playing the entire season with a torn labrum. Shipp has continued to produce as a senior -- Samuels noted that the forward entered Friday's game against Hillcrest approximately 180 points away from 1,000 for her career and roughly 80 rebounds away from 750.
Meanwhile, juniors Rakiyah Robertson and Aniyah Kidane are having seasons worthy of district MVP consideration, Samuels said.
"Rakiyah has probably improved the most basketball-wise out of every player that we have," he said. "She has gotten physical stronger, she's confident off the bounce, she's got a pretty nice jump shot but can get to the rim and is also one of our best defenders at 5-foot-10.
"And Aniyah Kidane is an extension of me on the floor. She really controls tempo for us, she maintains the basketball and is the head of our press with Aniyah Bigam."
Players like Bigam, a junior who was a state qualifier on the Smith track and field team last year, and sophomore Caylynn Wisner have also supplied plenty of firepower for a Lady Trojan squad anxious to lock down a district title for the second straight year.
Samuels accomplished a career milestone along the way. Friday's win over Hillcrest marked the 300th victory for the head coach.
"After a while, I actually stopped head coaching and just worked as an assistant when I was over at Dallas Conrad," Samuels said. "Then one of my former players called and asked me to come back over to see what I could do with the girls over at Newman Smith. It wound up being some sage advice because she was right. Since I've been here, the girls have made the playoffs every year.
"I've learned a lot of lessons along the way and am excited to keep going with these girls."
Smith returns to the court at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday for a road matchup with RL Turner.
