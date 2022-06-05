One of the more entertaining aspects of covering high school sports in the Metroplex are the interactions – both personal and as a spectator – with athletes.
During my time I have I had the opportunity to profile and follow the career paths of some worthy athletes in Carrollton and surrounding areas, and it’s time to reflect on a handful of students who were downright impressive this past season.
Here's a look at five of the top athletes in Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD that are moving on.
McKenzie Davis
Creekview girls basketball, track and field
Davis was kept plenty busy during the winter and spring, starring on the Lady Mustangs' basketball team and competing as one of the area's top throwers in track and field.
On the hardwood, Davis rose from all-district honorable mention as a sophomore to 11-5A MVP as a junior. This past season, she was Creekview's leading scorer (8.4) and rebounder (8.4), and she helped lead the Lady Mustangs to a third consecutive playoff appearance. Prior to her arrival, the Lady Mustangs went five years between postseason berths.
Davis was also a standout thrower for the high school's track and field team. After finishing fifth in the state in the discus throw as a junior, she finished on the podium during her senior season after taking second in the event with a throw of 150-10. Davis was also a state qualifier in the shot put, placing sixth in the event with a 43-7 3/4.
Conrad Hendriksen
Creekview wrestling
The Mustangs enjoyed their most productive stretch on the wrestling mats in 2020-21, placing in the top four of the team standings at the Class 5A state meet. Hendriksen had his fingerprints all over that success.
After a 2-2 finish at state during his freshman season in 2019, Hendriksen earned All-American honors that summer and took off over the next three years of his high school career.
The Tennessee-Chattanooga commit won three consecutive state championships, including an undefeated senior season that culminated in receiving most outstanding wrestler honors for the 5A state meet. He scored more than 20 points in each of his first three matches and then cemented a championship at 120 pounds after taking a 14-7 decision in the finals.
Jaida Shipp
Newman Smith girls basketball
The Lady Trojans made the playoffs for the fourth straight this season, a stretch that includes back-to-back district championships. Having Shipp's presence in the paint gave Smith a leg-up plenty throughout her high school career.
As a junior, Shipp played through a torn labrum and still managed to average 15.7 points, 9.7 rebounds, 2.8 blocks and 2.5 steals for Smith, helping lead the team to the second round of the playoffs.
Shipp was named to the all-district first team as a senior and had her squad right back in the area round in what wound up being a competitive showing against state-ranked Frisco Lone Star. Despite suffering a 35-25 loss, Shipp had her way with the Lady Rangers down low, logging a 10-point, 10-rebound double-double in her final high school game.
Ky'len Woods
Newman Smith football, boys basketball
Woods was a three-sport athlete with the Trojans, splitting his time up between football, basketball and track throughout his career.
He was an all-district first-team selection on both the gridiron and hardwood, plying his craft in the former as the go-to wide receiver in the Smith offense. Woods drew frequent double teams during his senior year and still managed to account for 49 receptions for 924 yards and nine touchdowns. As a team, the Trojans totaled just 13 scores through the air.
Adding 98 rushing yards on just nine carries, plus an additional touchdown, Woods translated those talents into an all-district year with Smith's basketball team. Voted to the 11-5A first team, Smith averaged 4.8 points and 5.2 rebounds across 25 games played as a senior.
Kenton Wright
Turner boys basketball
In terms of sheer bucket-getters, few in the area did so to the level that Wright did so as a senior.
The Turner boys were paced by one of the area's top scorers with Wright averaging more than 24 points per game for his senior season.
That figure was good for third in the Metroplex, and Wright's big year, which also included 3.6 assists per game, was commended with an all-district first-team selection.
