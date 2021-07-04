On the heels of helping lead the Hebron girls golf team to a Class 6A state championship, rising senior Symran Shah hasn’t slowed down during the offseason.
On June 21-24, Shah outlasted 23 other golfers from around the country to win the inaugural First Tee National Championship, held at The Walker Course at Clemson University. Part of First Tee of Greater Dallas, Shah showcased her skills on a national platform and was the only golfer among the 24 girls competing to card a final score below par.
Over the course of three days in South Carolina, Shah logged scores of 71, 71 and 72 to finish 2-under through 54 holes of play. That proved three strokes better than the field, as Shah pulled away with a strong final back nine to card a total score of 214 for the event. Three other golfers tied for second place at 217.
“I’m feeling so good,” Shah said in a press release. “I don’t know how to put into words. I came here not expecting anything and after the first and second day co-leading and going into today I just wanted to play my game. It was just a bonus I won.”
Shah was in the hunt all tournament long. The Hebron golfer was just one stroke off the pace after Day One and was tied for the lead with California product Sophie Thai following the second day. Shah separated from the pack with three birdies over her final eight holes.
“[Shah] played with confidence and composure and we look forward to watching her pursue her goals both on and off the golf course,” said Greg McLaughlin, First Tee CEO, via press release.
As the winner of the girls division, Shah was also awarded with the Tattersall Cup in honor of event Chairman Fred Tattersall.
The accolades have come in droves for Shah, who recently capped a strong junior year on the high school links. After her sophomore campaign was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Shah was instrumental in leading Hebron to its first-ever state golf championship.
The Lady Hawks captured a District 6-6A championship and placed third at regionals along the way, with Shah a fixture near the top of the leaderboard in each leg of the postseason. She tied for third place at the district tournament, took second at regionals and placed in a tie for fifth at the 6A state tournament.
As a team, Shah joined Hebron rising senior Samantha Straight, alum Gracie Tribolet, rising senior Morgan Horrell and rising senior Estelle Seon atop the standings as the Lady Hawks carded a 598 to win the 6A state title by seven strokes.
Verbally committed to SMU, Shah is one of four projected returners from Hebron’s state championship lineup for next season.
