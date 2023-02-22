Alex Cotton

Hebron senior Alex Cotton, left, scored 13 points as the Hawks got the better of a 51-48 ballgame against Allen on Tuesday in the bi-district round of the playoffs.

 By Matt Welch | Star Local Media

WYLIE — A three-game losing streak isn't typically how a team hopes to enter the playoffs, but the Hebron boys basketball team's confidence never waned heading into Tuesday's bi-district showdown against No. 9-ranked Allen.

Turns out that optimism was plenty justified.

Femi Olaniyan

Allen senior Femi Olaniyan scored 10 points in Tuesday's bi-district playoff game.

