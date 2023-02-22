WYLIE — A three-game losing streak isn't typically how a team hopes to enter the playoffs, but the Hebron boys basketball team's confidence never waned heading into Tuesday's bi-district showdown against No. 9-ranked Allen.
Turns out that optimism was plenty justified.
The Hawks held the high-powered Eagles to a season low in points scored, riding that stifling defensive effort to a 51-48 victory from Wylie High School in the bi-district round of the Class 6A playoffs.
"We preached all week that no matter what happened last week that we were in a situation where half the teams in the state don't get to play, so we've got to move past it," Reil said. "You can ask every last one of those guys on this team — we expected to win this game."
The Hawks' mental fortitude was going to be tested one way or another, dropping their final two games in District 6-6A play and then succumbing to a last-second 3-pointer in a 51-48 loss to Lewisville in a seeding game on Friday.
But that's Hebron's 2022-23 campaign in a nutshell. The Hawks have braved their share of obstacles throughout the season, including having to play the majority of the year with their leading scorer, senior and North Texas commit Alex Cotton, sidelined by injury.
The Hawks welcomed the reigning 6-6A offensive player of the year back into the fold earlier this month and his presence was vital on Tuesday with a team-high 13 points.
"I think we played more as a team tonight and I think that'll come as Alex gets more and more adjusted to what we're doing," Reil said. "For him and a lot of the guys it's a tough situation to be in, but we had a full team. There was a lot of kids and underclassmen who played tonight and did some really good stuff."
Said Cotton: "We expected to win. Some on the outside may not have believed in us, but I think we just came in and locked in throughout the week of practice."
Finally somewhere with better cell service, so here's the finish to @HebronHawksBB' bi-district win over Allen. FTs from Jaden Clemons, Hebron forces a tough miss on the other end, and that'll do it. 51-48, Hawks take on Richardson in the area round. pic.twitter.com/vxQbIG2tUe
The contributions ran the gamut for the Hawks down the stretch of Tuesday's game. The Eagles maintained a 43-42 lead for two-and-a-half minutes during the fourth quarter before a turnover sparked a fast-break finish for Hebron senior Reed Pope with 2:40 to go. Just over one minute later, junior Jalen Haynes converted an and-one to boost the Hawks' lead to 47-43 with 1:29 to go.
Allen nearly countered with a basket-plus-foul on the other end, but a make by senior Zachary Spitzer was waved off by the officials for basket interference. Spitzer went 1-of-2 on free throws and junior Kaiden Myers later finished a layup with 12 seconds remaining to cut the deficit to 47-46.
The Hawks kept Allen at bay from the free throw line with junior Cam Mennsfield and senior Jaden Clemons sinking two apiece inside the final 10 seconds to hang on for the win.
"The last two games we lost were because of turnovers and free throws," Reil said. "We had some turnovers late but hit the free throws when it mattered. Those are big-time minutes from some big-time kids."
That the Hawks found themselves in that position to begin with had plenty to do with their work on the defensive end. Allen led by as many as eight points in the first half, aided by a quick five points from senior Femi Olaniyan and an aggressive second quarter from Myers, but the Eagles endured their hardships both generating offense and protecting the ball against Hebron's rangy, fast-twitch, half-court defense.
Allen converted only two makes from the field in the second quarter, surrendering a 15-5 run over the frame's final five minutes to suddenly trail at the break, 24-22. The Eagles committed 11 turnovers in the first half.
"They have great length and they're really well-coached. They do a good job of defending actions and staying in front," said Clark Cipoletta, Allen head coach. "They have quick guards and a guy in pretty much every spot. Hats off to them, they locked in."
Reil stressed the need to keep the Eagles out of transition and prevent Allen's top outside shooter from getting loose.
"Our goal was to just stay in front and contain. We didn't want [senior Dylan Archey] to go off," Reil said. "We know what he's capable of and we were really worried about it. We didn't want to get them downhill. They have too many good athletes and we had to make them stay outside and shoot jump shots and if they kill us on a 3-pointer we'll live with it."
Myers led Allen with 17 points, while Olaniyan was only other Eagle in double figures with 10 points.
"I thought there were some uncharacteristic things with the ball not moving as much as it needed to and taking a few bad shots early," Cipoletta said. "I thought when we got hit in the face that we didn't handle the adversity as well as I wished, given how well we played throughout the year. Everybody's good at this time of year and you have to be able to respond."
Cotton was lone Hawk to score in double digits, while Mennsfield came alive in the second half with all nine of his points, and the trio of Haynes, Clemons and sophomore Isaiah Williams all chipped in six points. Williams was thrust into duty with senior Isaiah Dixon battling foul trouble and one of several contributors Reil praised from a bench unit that accounted for 17 points on Tuesday.
The Hawks continue their postseason at a time and place to be determined later this week in the area round against Richardson, while Allen regroups for the offseason following Cipoletta's second year at the helm.
"You never have good words at this time of the year," Cipoletta said. "I'm very grateful for the seniors and the work they've put in. It was an honor to show up and coach them every day. They helped leave a legacy for the younger guys to work towards. Hopefully this is another brick in the foundation we're trying to build."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.