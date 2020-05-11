Behind three girls teams that finished the year ranked among the top 20 programs in the country, District 6-6A sported some of the most impressive soccer in Texas in 2020.
With Flower Mound, Marcus and Coppell all garnering state and national acclaim by season’s end, respectively ranked Nos. 4, 8 and 20 in the U.S. by TopDrawerSoccer — and Hebron cracking those same polls throughout the regular season — 6-6A didn’t lack in talent during its latest rough-and-tumble conference schedule, and that talent was represented in droves on its all-district team.
Flower Mound, which sported an undefeated season at 17-0-4 when its campaign abruptly concluded, led the charge with four conference superlatives. Topping that list was a district MVP nod for senior Abby Smith, an LSU commit who concluded her high school career with 16 goals and nine assists for a Lady Jaguar side that posted a plus-43 goal differential during 6-6A competition.
“She was a leader — the first one to be at practice and the last to leave. She made sure that everything was business-like on the field and made sure everyone did that part,” said Misail Tsapos, Flower Mound head coach, who was named 6-6A’s coach of the year. “Very good, technical player — she had to play multiple roles as an attacking midfielder and forward for us.”
Smith had plenty of help in pacing the Lady Jaguars to the top of the 6-6A table, including a defense that surrendered just one goal in conference play. Leading that unit was junior Madison Schott, who was named defensive player of the year after logging three goals for one of the stingiest back lines in the state.
“She was by far the toughest defender she had. She won all her one-on-one confrontations and is fantastic in the air,” Tsapos said. “She had three goals off set pieces and her timing to win the ball in the air was great. What made her special is that she was able to start the attack out of the back — we didn’t punt the ball very often because we had quality defenders who could play the ball out of the back. Her leadership qualities were fantastic as well.”
Meanwhile, sophomore Skye Leach enjoyed a breakout 2020 for the Lady Jaguars with four assists out of the midfield and was recognized as the district’s newcomer of the year.
“She’s probably the calmest player on the field. She was the link between our backs and our midfield, she never gave the ball away and always seemed to be in the right place at the right time, she understood the system and her goal,” Tsapos said. “She only had four assists, but she linked our offense and defense and did a great job.”
One year behind Leach is Marcus freshman Caroline Castans, one of four freshmen who impacted the second-place Lady Marauders. Castans’ contributions included 10 goals and seven assists on her way to a share of the district’s freshman of the year accolade alongside Irving MacArthur’s Arianna Arboleda.
“She has good speed, confidence to take on defenders, and combines very well with her teammates to create scoring chances,” said Chad Hobbs, Marcus head coach. “She scored some big goals for us, while also contributing some important assists during the year. I was really proud of each of the freshmen and can’t wait to see what they do for Marcus soccer moving forward.”
Hebron and Coppell earned their share of all-district hardware as well. The third-place Cowgirls came away with a trio of superlatives, including another accolade for senior Lauren Kellett. Last year’s 6-6A MVP turned in another stifling campaign between the pipes, recording 58 saves and commandeering nine shutouts, and capped her Coppell career as the district’s goalkeeper of the year.
Teammate and junior Jocelyn Alonzo, meanwhile, received midfielder of the year after submitting 10 goals and four assists, while sophomore Michelle Pak claimed utility player of the year after a dynamic offensive year for the Cowgirls — complete with 17 goals and nine assists, scoring or assisting on 41% of Coppell’s goals scored.
Hebron senior Olivia Hasler kept the Lady Hawks among the conference elite by placing third overall and did so behind 11 goals and nine assists to stake her claim as the eventual offensive player of the year.
“All the games were very close,” Tsapos said. “… The league itself, even down to teams like Lewisville, MacArthur and Nimitz, you had to work every night. It was so competitive from top to bottom.”
Cracking the first team for Flower Mound were junior goalkeeper Peyton Whipple, sophomore defender Hallie Augustyn, senior midfielder Delaney Wells, senior forward Caitlyn Matthews, sophomore midfielder Carlie Krueger, sophomore midfielder Avery Simmons and sophomore defender Hannah Augustyn.
Marcus’ first-team selections included junior goalkeeper Rachel Bump, sophomore midfielder Piper Hemperly, junior forward Kelly Van Gundy, junior defender Leah Roulston, junior defender Caroline Hillard and sophomore midfielder Nina Mazzola.
Hebron senior forward Briley Weatherford, junior defender Olivia Hunt, senior midfielder Arden Crowe, sophomore midfielder Chloe Jones and senior defender Maria Sosa all cracked the first team, as did Lewisville junior Adamaris Manjarrez, sophomore Nicole Solete, junior Ashley Rosete and junior Isabel Kovacs.
2020 6-6A All-District Girls Soccer Team
MVP: Abby Smith (Flower Mound, F, Sr.)
Offensive Player of the Year: Olivia Hasler (Hebron, F, Sr.)
Midfielder of the Year: Jocelyn Alonzo (Coppell, MF, Jr.)
Defensive Player of the Year: Madison Schott (Flower Mound, D, Jr.)
Goalkeeper of the Year: Lauren Kellett (Coppell, GK, Sr.)
Utility Player of the Year: Michelle Pak (Coppell, F/MF, Soph.)
Newcomer of the Year: Skye Leach (Flower Mound, MF, Soph.)
Co-Freshmen of the Year: Arianna Arboleda (Irving MacArthur, MF, Fr.), Caroline Castans (Marcus, F, Fr.)
Coach of the Year: Misail Tsapos (Flower Mound)
First Team
Peyton Whipple (Flower Mound, GK, Jr.)
Hallie Augustyn (Flower Mound, D, Soph.)
Delaney Wells (Flower Mound, MF, Sr.)
Caitlyn Matthews (Flower Mound, F, Sr.)
Carlie Krueger (Flower Mound, MF, Soph.)
Avery Simmons (Flower Mound, MF, Soph.)
Hannah Augustyn (Flower Mound, D, Soph.)
Caroline Castans (Marcus, F, Fr.)
Rachel Bump (Marcus, GK, Jr.)
Piper Hemperly (Marcus, MF, Soph.)
Kelly Van Gundy (Marcus, F, Jr.)
Leah Roulston (Marcus, D, Jr.)
Caroline Hilliard (Marcus, D, Jr.)
Nina Mazzola (Marcus, MF, Soph.)
Briley Weatherford (Hebron, F, Sr.)
Olivia Hunt (Hebron, D, Jr.)
Arden Crowe (Hebron, MF, Sr.)
Chloe Jones (Hebron, MF, Soph.)
Maria Sosa (Hebron, D, Sr.)
Jocelyn Alonzo (Coppell, MF/F, Jr.)
Michelle Pak (Coppell, MF/F, Soph.)
Addison Martin (Coppell, D, Jr.)
Haley Roberson (Coppell, D, Sr.)
Lauren Kellett (Coppell, GK, Sr.)
Montse Lomeli (Coppell, MF, Sr.)
Maya Ozymy (Coppell, MF, Jr.)
Bailey Peek (Coppell, D/MF, Soph.)
Adamaris Manjarrez (Lewisville, Jr.)
Nicole Solete (Lewisville, Soph.)
Ashley Rosete (Lewisville, Jr.)
Isabel Kovacs (Lewisville, Jr.)
Valerie Flores (Irving MacArthur, M/F, Soph.)
Annabel Westbrook (Irving MacArthur, D, Sr.)
Breanna Fuentes (Irving MacArthur, MF, Jr.)
Arianna Arboleda (Irving MacArthur, MF, Fr.)
Maria Diaz (Irving Nimitz, GK, Sr.)
Britni Belmonte (Irving Nimitz, MF, Jr.)
Valerie Arbaiza (Irving Nimitz, MF, Jr.)
Cynthia Lopez (Irving, D, Sr.)
Second Team
Molly Coffman (Flower Mound, GK, Sr.)
McKenna Standifer (Flower Mound, D, Sr.)
Bella Hernandez (Flower Mound, MF, Jr.)
Tatum Beck (Flower Mound, F, Jr.)
Emma Lasater (Marcus, D, Jr.)
Kennedy Wise (Marcus, D, Soph.)
Chloe Adams (Marcus, MF, Fr.)
Maddie Reynolds (Marcus, MF, Fr.)
Isabella Campos (Marcus, F, Fr.)
Matila Torres (Hebron, F, Jr.)
Arianah Torres (Hebron, D, Sr.)
Rae Tinney (Hebron, MF, Sr.)
Emma Valecka (Hebron, D, Sr.)
Chloe Phan (Coppell, D, Jr.)
Emma Hubert (Coppell, D, Jr.)
Ellie Stewart (Coppell, MF, Jr.)
Kara Papadimitrio (Lewisville, Jr.)
Victoria Sibounheuang (Lewisville, Jr.)
Violeta Cervantes (Lewisville, Jr.)
Adriana Padilla (Irving MacArthur, F, Sr.)
Alejandra Ruiz (Irving MacArthur, D, Jr.)
Aleida Escobar (Irving Nimitz, MF, Fr.)
Zoe Cruz (Irving Nimitz, MF, Soph.)
Johana Rodriguez (Irving, MF, Jr.)
Jemima Fuentes (Irving, D, Jr.)
Honorable Mention
Lyndi Maxson (Marcus, MF, Soph.)
Brynn Dunbar (Marcus, MF, Soph.)
Sarah Wilson (Marcus, F, Sr.)
Natalie Walters (Hebron, GK, Sr.)
Malia Ramdhanny (Hebron, MF, Sr.)
Alyssa Roemer (Coppell, F, Sr.)
Torrance Gonzales (Lewisville, Jr.)
Halana Stroud (Lewisville, Jr.)
Kate Kazmaier (Lewisville, GK, Soph.)
Reese Reno (Irving MacArthur, F, Sr.)
Jade Perez (Irving MacArthur, D, Jr.)
Jasmine Amaya (Irving MacArthur, D, Jr.)
Jessica Hernandez (Irving Nimitz, D, Jr.)
Logan Kyser (Irving Nimitz, D, Jr.)
Emily Carrillo (Irving Nimitz, D, Jr.)
Viridiana Cardozo (Irving, D/F, Sr.)
Kathleen Alvarez (Irving, F, Sr.)
Roselyn Soto (Irving, MF, Soph.)
