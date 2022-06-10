Between a district championship race that went down to the last night of the regular season, and a No. 4 seed catching fire and advancing all the way to the regional finals, the competitive climate in 6-6A softball was alive and well this season.
Through it all, Lewisville ISD continued its superlative play on the diamond by accruing three of the district's four playoff spots. Hebron made program history by capturing its first-ever district title, Lewisville authored a resurgent campaign that included an area-round playoff berth, and Marcus parlayed a play-in game win over rival Flower Mound into its first five-round postseason run since 2013.
Coppell submitted a strong bounce-back year as well, finishing second in the district after missing the playoffs in 2021, and those five programs, plus the trio from Plano ISD, all had their seasons celebrated with selections on the annual all-district team.
Hebron's rise to 6-6A supremacy, which included a 10-game winning streak to close out the regular season, featured contributions from a cast of underclassmen. The Lady Hawks totaled five all-district superlative honors from their championship season, including four for players who project to return next year.
Junior Lucy Crowder was named utility player of the year following a breakout freshman season in 2021 and built off that by earning 6-6A MVP honors as a sophomore. She anchored the circle for the Lady Hawks, pitching 96 innings during district play and posting a 0.875 ERA with 86 strikeouts to just 11 walks. Crowder also hit .367 from the plate with two home runs and 10 RBIs against 6-6A opponents.
She worked in concert with senior Zoe Bowen, who was named the district's catcher of the year. Bowen tallied a .990 fielding percentage behind the plate and caught 21.4% of runners attempting a steal during district play.
Hebron also benefited from notable debuts by Allie Lovett and Haylee Epps, who both carved out steady roles in the team's lineups as freshmen.
Epps was named 6-6A's utility player of the year — the second straight year a Lady Hawk freshman has earned the award — after posting a .941 fielding percentage with 17 put-outs, to go along with a .300 batting average in district, plus nine hits, four RBIs and six stolen bases.
Lovett, meanwhile, received freshman of the year honors. She hit .303 in district play and chipped in 10 hits, eight RBIs and a .879 fielding percentage.
Head coach Chelsea Herndon, in just her first season at the helm, led the Lady Hawks to an 11-3 record for first place in 6-6A and was named the district's coach of the year as a result.
Two more programs who thrived under first-year head coaches were Coppell and Lewisville, who respectively finished second and third in the district.
The Cowboys, under the leadership of Ashley Minick, were in contention for the district championship and a big reason why was the pitching of alum Kat Miller. She was named 6-6A pitcher of the year after posting a 10-4 record in district play with a 2.35 ERA, a .213 opponent batting average and 74 strikeouts. Miller was also formidable at the plate, batting .390 with 16 hits and 11 RBIs.
The Lady Farmers won their first playoff game since 2015 in Porscha Albert's first season as head coach of her alma mater. There's reason for optimism down the road with several underclassmen taking on prominent roles for Lewisville, including junior Paislie Allen, named 6-6A co-offensive player of the year. One of the steadiest hitters in the district, Allen hit .461 in 6-6A play with 35 hits, including 13 doubles, four triples and two home runs, plus 31 RBIs, 26 runs and 15 stolen bases.
Lewisville junior Hannah Briscoe received newcomer of the year honors after hitting .352 as a sophomore, tallying 25 hits, 14 RBIs and 14 runs.
Allen split the offensive player of the year superlative with Marcus senior Tori Edwards, who received the award for the second straight season. In district play, Edwards totaled four home runs, 11 RBIs and 12 runs while batting .406 from the plate.
The Lady Marauders also sported the district's defensive player of the year in alum Haidyn Sokoloski picking. As a senior, Sokoloski posted a .978 fielding percentage at shortstop and committed just one error on the year. The Oklahoma State commit was also a mainstay atop the Marcus batting order, hitting .354 with six doubles, two home runs, 10 RBIs and nine runs scored.
Sokoloski split DPOY honors with Flower Mound senior Logan Halleman, who earned an all-district superlative for the second straight year. Named newcomer of the year as a sophomore, Halleman played both center field and middle infield as a junior — committing no errors and three assists on 18 chances. Halleman also hit .568 on the year and led the area in stolen bases with 46.
Alongside Halleman, the Lady Jaguars named junior Brooke Hull and alum McKenna Andrews to the all-district first team, plus senior Landrie Harris and alum Carsyn Lee to the second team.
Plano West totaled eight all-district selections, recognizing alum Catie Kim, sophomore Izzy Dunn and senior Adayah Wallace on the first team, plus senior Brooke Hilton and alum Jamie Cendana on the second team. Junior Carra Cleaves and alums Izzy Artnak and Natalie Morris received honorable mentions.
Plano alums Bella Bishop and Kailey Blackmon, plus senior Kyndall Ramby, represented the Lady Wildcats on the first team. A second-team nod went to senior Jillian Grubenhoff, and sophomore Zoey Forsvall earned an honorable mention.
Plano East junior Marli Kennedy was named to the first team and sophomore Jadyn Dawson raked in an honorable mention.
Marcus senior Faith Drissel also landed on the first team, while alum Mickey Olguin and junior Avery Rich cracked the second team. The Lady Marauders gave honorable mentions to seniors Alea Deserrano, Isa Alejandro and Raegan Sucher.
Hebron senior Shorey Nguyen and alum Reagan White both received first-team selections, and fellow Lady Hawks Ashley Vaccaro, a recent graduate, and Alyssa Sneed, a rising junior, were voted to the second team. Junior Haley Butker and senior Lily Craig received honorable mentions.
Lewisville totaled nine additional all-district selections. Alums Jadyn Grandison, Aubrey Bowers and Rikki Murray, plus senior Rylee Brice, were named to the first team, while junior Dominique Vargas and sophomore Kianna Curtain were picked for the second team. Honorable mentions went to sophomore Kaitlyn Moreno, junior Megan Till and senior Lizzie Smith.
Coppell, meanwhile, recognized senior Emily Fischetti and alum Adrianna Erichsen on the first team. Second-team nods went to senior Sabrina Frosk, alum ElleBelle Zimmerman and junior Mallory Moore, while seniors Hannah Gullatt and Medlaigh Danchak both received honorable mentions.
