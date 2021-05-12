Mercedes Trent had a vision for the Hebron girls golf program.
When she was hired as the team’s new head coach last year, she said in her job interview that her goal was to bring a state title to Hebron.
Of course, Trent is no stranger to success, herself. Trent won the 2010 Class 5A state title and, while in college at Dallas Baptist University, she won nine tournaments and was voted an All-American.
It took only one year for the Lady Hawks to fulfill the goal that Trent had set out for Hebron.
Led by junior Symran Shah, Hebron shot identical scores of 299 on each day of the two-day UIL Class 6A state tournament for a two-day score of 598 at Legacy Hills Golf Club in Georgetown to capture its first state championship in program history on Tuesday.
“The feeling is truly something that you can’t describe,” Trent said. “I was emotional as our final player finished the last hole because I was thinking of how much this would mean to our girls and their families. They worked so hard this whole year and to see it all come together at state was so special. To see them get so excited when I told them we were going to get state rings, I will never forget that moment.”
Shah spearheaded Hebron’s state title run. Carding scores of 74 and 72, she finished in a three-way tie for fifth place along with Coppell senior Chelsea Romas (146) and Katy Seven Lakes’ Maelynn Kim (146).
It was a balanced effort for the Lady Hawks.
Samantha Straight, also a junior, tied for 13th with a 150. Juniors Estelle Seon and Morgan Horrell both shot 151 to finish one stroke behind Straight. Senior Grace Tribolet finished with a two-day total of 163 to round out the scoring for Hebron.
Hebron wasn’t the only school from District 6-6A to earn their place on the podium at Legacy Hills Golf Club.
Plano East senior Meagan Winans turned things around in a big way after shooting 75 on Day 1. The Oklahoma signee took six strokes off that total on Day 2, shooting 3-under par, 69, on Tuesday – the best score of any golfer that day – to finish in second place.
“Obviously, the goal going into it was to win,” said Jon Engelking, Plano East head coach. “She played OK the first day. We were five back of the lead, but we knew that Meagan could put something in red on the second day. She played spectacular, flawless golf on Tuesday.”
Finishing one-and-a-half hours before the rest of the field, Winans watched the leaderboard. There was one point, Engelking said, when Winans was in first place. But San Angelo Central junior Ryann Honea made birdies on holes Nos. 16 and 18 to overtake Winans and capture first place.
“It was a good year for Meagan, a great four years,” Engelking said.
Coppell came close to becoming the third team from 6-6A to earn a medal.
After sitting in 10th place after Day 1, Coppell made a big surge up the leaderboard on Day 2. The Cowgirls overtook six teams, but had to settle for fourth place with a 612, just one stroke behind third-place Austin Westlake (611) – and one stroke out of earning a trip to the medal stand.
“We dug ourselves a hole the first day,” said Jan Bourg, Coppell head coach. “We talked on Monday night and said that the pressure is off of us. We were the first ones to tee off on Tuesday. I told them, ‘Let’s see if we can get a low score, put some pressure on the other teams.’ I was super proud of how they competed on the second day.
“We were even par at the turn. We knew that we would move up the leaderboard, but had to wait for the other teams to finish. It was good feeling to do what we did on the second day, but were a little disappointed that we finished one stroke short.”
Romas, a Texas Tech signee, led the second-day charge for the Cowgirls, shooting 1-under, 71, for the first round of under par by a Coppell girls golf player at the state tournament in program history. She shot 74 on Day 1 and finished the tournament tied for sixth with a total score of 146.
"She's just such a great girl and so focused on doing her best every time she goes out there,” Bourg said. “She doesn't show any emotion of letting bad shots get to her. She had some incredible par-saving putts (Tuesday). They all did.”
A pair of juniors also helped to lead Coppell on the comeback trail. Mia Gaboriau and Lauren Rios both shot 153 to finish in a nine-way tie for 25th.
Senior Jamie Welsh, an Oklahoma City University signee, carded a 161, putting her in a five-way tie for 46th overall. Sophomore Rylie Allison tied for 69th with a 176.
McKinney Boyd freshman Emma Thompson got her first taste of the state tournament.
Thompson tied for 43rd overall, carding a two-day total of 159. She shot 83 on Day 1 and improved on that total by seven strokes on Day 2, when she tallied an 18-hole score of 76.
