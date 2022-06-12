The end of one chapter gives way to the start of another, and such is the case as teams around the state begin preparations for the 2022-23 school year.
For many, that’ll mean making the move to a new district. Schools like Coppell, Plano ISD and Lewisville ISD, however, will share the same district for at least two more years.
The UIL's biennial realignment dealt those eight high schools an identical district make-up, again slotted into 6-6A for two more years of hyper-competitive play across all sports.
Throughout the summer, Star Local Media will reflect on the year that was for 6-6A’s eight schools while also looking ahead to what lies in store for 2022-23.
1. Which 6-6A school had the most impressive athletics year in 2021-22?
David Wolman: Deciding which school had the most impressive athletics year requires me to look across the board as a whole — and while there were several contenders, Marcus edged the competition.
The Lady Marauders' softball team used a tremendous late-season run to reach the regional final for the first time since 2013. Marcus beat crosstown rival Flower Mound in a one-game playoff to earn the final playoff berth out of 6-6A. The Lady Marauders then stunned 5-6A winner Prosper in bi-district before defeating Arlington Martin in area, Hebron in the regional quarterfinals and Keller Timber Creek in the regional semifinals.
Marcus was a regional finalist in girls soccer for the second straight season, in addition to capturing the 6-6A regular-season title.
The Marauders' baseball team earned a share of the 6-6A crown with Coppell while advancing to the regional semifinals for the second straight season. The Marcus volleyball team made it all the way to the regional quarterfinals.
Despite losing reigning district MVP Garrett Nussmeier to gradation in spring 2021, Marcus' football team didn't miss a team last fall as the Marauders added another district title to the trophy case.
Marcus was just as successful in golf with representation in both the boys' and girls' state tournaments. Kamri Gabel earned an individual berth into the state tournament, while the Marcus boys placed ninth in the team standings.
2. Which sport best showcased the depth of 6-6A in 2021-22?
Matt Welch: Honorable mention to volleyball, which had three teams advance at least three rounds deep in the playoffs (Plano West, Marcus and Hebron) and two play on to the regional semifinals (West, Hebron).
But in terms of top-to-bottom depth, it was an ice cream headache trying to keep pace with 6-6A in boys soccer this past season. The district was teeming with parity, with nearly two-thirds of the district's matches either draws or decided by one goal.
Coppell typified the district's night-to-night unpredictability, starting off the league schedule 0-4-4 and managing to string together enough wins late to net a playoff spot.
Meanwhile, Plano went on to finish as state runner-up but needed help elsewhere in the district to leap-frog Flower Mound on the last night of the regular season and win the district title.
Even the district's eighth-place team, Hebron, wound up defeating two teams that made the playoffs.
No matter the matchup, 6-6A boys soccer flexed its depth from start to finish.
3. What lies ahead in 6-6A cross country in 2022?
Matt Welch: For the past two seasons, the entire state has been playing an unenviable game of catch-up to Flower Mound on the cross country circuit.
The Lady Jaguars captured their second straight Class 6A state championship last fall, doing so in convincing fashion after amassing 41 points at the state meet — a whopping 68 points ahead of second-place Prosper.
Flower Mound has some star power to replace from its 2021 lineup, including Natalie Cook, who submitted a record-breaking senior season that included three individual state championships won in cross country and track, plus multiple national titles.
Program mainstays Virginia Knight and Allison Buemi also graduate, but Flower Mound still projects to return four runners from the lineup that competed at state, including rising juniors Nicole Humphries and Samantha Humphries. The Lady Jaguars should remain right in the thick of the 6A title picture.
Plano West hoisted the 6-6A cross country title on the boys side last season, led by eventual state runner-up Hudson Heikkinen. He and teammate Ryan Gulick, who took second at the district meet, have since graduated, however, and that could open the door for a program like either Coppell or Flower Mound to take the top spot at the 6-6A meet later this fall.
The Cowboys have a potent one-two punch atop their lineup in rising seniors Andrew Mullens and Vedant Bhattacharyya to lean on, as do the Jaguars with rising junior Owen Cole and rising senior Riley Nedrow. All four finished in the top seven of last year's district meet.
4. What did you enjoy most about covering 6-6A during the 2021-22 school year?
Matt Welch: All these years later, there's still something about a magical playoff run that's so much fun to watch unfold firsthand.
There are programs who perennially contend for state titles in a certain sport and others who catch lightning in a bottle at the right time and spark an improbable journey to state that conjures up all manner of storybook narratives and emotions within the community. I'll always have a soft spot for the latter.
Two that immediately spring to mind from 2021-22 were Marcus softball and Plano boys soccer.
The Lady Marauders weren't so much as guaranteed a playoff spot at the end of the regular season but managed to parlay a win over rival Flower Mound in a play-in game into their first regional finals appearance since 2013.
Plano, meanwhile, won its first playoff match since 2012 and kept those good times rolling all the way to the 6A state championship match.
David Wolman: This is a tough one, as there were so many good memories. But it's hard to argue against a monumental turnaround by the Coppell girls basketball team.
One year after finishing with a 13-13 record, Coppell went to work in the weight room, using a strength and conditioning program that was put together by assistant coach Will Tran. Not only did the Cowgirls see significant gains in the weight room, but also on the court. Coppell used their conditioning to their strength, wearing out teams during the second half of games to post a historic season.
Coppell won a program-best 37 games and earned a share of the 6-6A title. In the playoffs, the Cowgirls defeated Allen in bi-district to earn its first playoff win since 2011, outlasted Irving MacArthur in area before giving South Grand Prairie all that it could handle in the regional quarterfinals.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.