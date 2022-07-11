The end of one chapter gives way to the start of another, and such is the case as teams around the state begin preparations for the 2022-23 school year.
For many, that’ll mean making the move to a new district. Schools like Coppell, Plano ISD and Lewisville ISD, however, will share the same district for at least two more years.
The UIL's biennial realignment dealt those eight high schools an identical district make-up, again slotted into 6-6A for two more years of hyper-competitive play across all sports.
Throughout the summer, Star Local Media will reflect on the year that was for 6-6A’s eight schools while also looking ahead to what lies in store for 2022-23.
1. How did realignment impact Region I heading into the 2022-23 school year?
Matt Welch: There will be plenty of familiarity within districts like 5-6A and 6-6A over the next two years, as the UIL opted to keep those conferences entirely intact while adding Prosper Rock Hill to 5-6A.
As those teams navigate the postseason, there will be a lot of familiar faces — and one particularly significant newcomer — lurking in Region I.
Retaining the same teams in 5-6A and 6-6A means another murderer's row of first-round playoff games between the two powerhouse districts. During just the 2021-22 school year, that bi-district series produced five instances where a district champion lost in the first round.
Beyond that, Region I still includes the always-tough 4-6A district with Southlake Carroll and Keller ISD, as well as Arlington ISD and Grand Prairie ISD over in 8-6A.
The biggest addition, however, is the return of Highland Park to Class 6A. The Scots will compete in 7-6A alongside Richardson ISD, Irving ISD and Jesuit.
Highland Park annually sports one of the state's most well-rounded athletics programs, evidenced by recently winning its third consecutive UIL Lone Star Cup and 13th overall — more than any other high school in UIL history — and figures to present a sizable roadblock in numerous sports come playoff time.
2. What lies ahead in 6-6A's golf landscape for the 2022-23 school year?
David Wolman: Matt Comegys added to Plano West's championship lore in boys golf this spring, making an eagle on the final hole to become the third Wolf in the last six years to finish atop the individual standings at the state tournament, joining Travis McInroe (2016) and Parker Coody (2017).
Comegys, along with junior Alex Huang and senior Ethan Fang, helped to lead West to third place in the team standings and secure a spot on the medal stand. Huang, who finished in a tie for 27th place, and Fang, who took 35th overall, are expected to lead the way for West.
Marcus emerged as the second team qualifier out of Region I-6A. The Marauders finished ninth in the team standings after logging rounds of 306 and 310 for a 626, and with four returners (seniors Kenneth Melendrez, Sam Pampling, Jack Kash and junior Awesome Burnett) from that team that placed in the top 10 of the state, Marcus will be in the mix for the district title.
On the girls' side, Hebron won its first state championship in 2021, but the Lady Hawks will lose four starters off this year's team that placed fifth in this year's state tournament. Sophomore Stalee Fields, the daughter of head coach Jeff Fields, shot 158 in her first go-around at state this year.
Coppell has a couple of big holes to fill following the graduation of Lauren Rios and Mia Gaboriau, who will play NCAA Division I golf for the University of Texas-San Antonio and Creighton, respectively. The Cowgirls will have TCU commit and senior Kirstin Angosta, as well as seniors Rylee Allison and Rachel Pryor, back next spring. Coppell seeks a third straight team appearance in the state tournament.
3. Which 6-6A team(s) was hit hardest by graduation from the 2020-21 school year?
Matt Welch: It was a year to remember for the Plano boys soccer team last season, finishing as Class 6A state runner-up following the program's first trip to the state tournament since 2009.
A big reason why the Wildcats enjoyed such a special run was the play of a deep senior class, one with multiple years spent honing their roles in head coach Tex McCullough's system and helping instill a mental toughness and swagger befitting of a veteran club.
Plano graduates 15 players from its 2022 roster, including 10 seniors who were named to the all-district team and three (Nolan Giles, Henry Huffstetler and Gage Wood) who earned either all-region or all-state designation from the Texas Association of Soccer Coaches.
The Wildcats return all-district performers Aiden Ussery and Dayton Ralph, both seniors, but will have to replace 86 percent of their goals scored last season.
Meanwhile, expect the Plano East girls basketball team to sport a different look this winter after graduating one of the most accomplished senior classes in program history. Players like Donavia Hall, Ada Anamekwe, Kayla Cooper and Savannah Adjetey helped lead the Lady Panthers' resurgence on the hardwood, which included back-to-back district championships and a regional finals appearance in 2021.
The Lady Panthers still have one of the area's top interior presences in senior Idara Udo, and up-and-comers like junior Doniya Hall and sophomore Sema Udo gained valuable experience last season, but East graduated a lot in on-court production, big-game experience and leadership.
4. By contrast, which 6-6A team(s) is impacted the least by graduation heading into the 2021-22 school year?
David Wolman:The Coppell girls basketball team enjoyed a historic run to a share of the 6-6A title and a regional quarterfinal appearance this year, which included a program record for most wins in a single season with 37 and a playoff win for the first time in more than a decade.
Expect the Cowgirls to be in a similar position next year.
Although Coppell will lose 14.2 points and 10.2 rebounds per game from alum India Howard, reigning district MVP Jules LaMendola, an Indiana commit, is one of several returners who logged significant minutes last season — a list that also includes senior shooting guard Allyssa Potter, senior guard Saiya Patel, junior Ella Spiller and sophomore Landry Sherrer, all of whom cracked the all-district team last season.
Senior guard Waverly Hassman is an experienced player who battled through injuries last season, and fellow senior Macey Mercer is expected to make her Coppell debut this season after the UIL ruled her ineligible for the 2021-22 season after she transferred from LD Bell to Coppell.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.