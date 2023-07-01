The end of one chapter gives way to the start of another, and such is the case as teams around the state begin preparations for the 2023-24 school year.
For the third straight year, Lewisville ISD and Plano ISD ran it back alongside Coppell in District 6-6A, producing more quality athletics from some of the most prominent programs in the state.
Throughout the summer, Star Local Media will reflect on the year that was for 6-6A’s eight schools while also looking ahead to what lies in store for 2023-24 as part of its annual "Summer Questions" series.
1. Of the defending district champions in the nine bracket sports, how many are likely to repeat in 2023-24?
David Wolman: From the Lewisville football team's historic run to the 6-6A title and fourth round of the playoffs for the first time since 1996 to a significant milestone for the Hebron girls basketball team under the direction under head coach Lisa Branch to a thrilling finish for the boys basketball title that was shared by Plano and Plano East to an 18-game win streak to close out the season for girls soccer state champion Marcus, the 2022-23 school year was one to remember.
Lewisville has lost just one district game over the past two seasons and with a bevy of starters returning from last season's team, expect the Farmers to be the unanimous favorite to repeat as the district champions. Oklahoma commit and the reigning 6-6A co-MVP Jaydan Hardy, senior running back Viron Ellison, senior quarterback Ethan Terrell and senior wide-out Lamar Kerby are back to power a Lewisville offense that returns four starting offensive linemen. Senior cornerback Tony-Louis Nkuba anchors a Farmer defense that gave up just 13.3 points per game last season.
Plano West's softball team authored one of the biggest turnarounds, going from a non-playoff team a year ago to 6-6A champion in one season. The Lady Wolves will have plenty of firepower returning as they should contend for another 6-6A title. Sophomore Abby Jennings garnered district newcomer of the year after she hit .322 in her first varsity campaign and had 23 RBIs out of the No. 4 spot in the West lineup. Juniors Elyse Mikes, Izzy Dunn and Kaaya Mehta, senior pitcher Carra Cleaves and sophomore Abby Cueller are other all-district performers that are expected to return for head coach Mike Ledsome.
Ditto for the West tennis team, which seeks a 12th state tournament berth over the last 14 seasons. Although the Wolves lost one of their most experience players to graduation in alum Anirudh Reddy, West has good talent coming back in junior Emma Thoms and senior Valerie Sanchez.
One of the more exciting finishes in all of 6-6A last season was produced by the Plano and Plano East boys basketball teams. Their two meetings were separated by a mere three points, and expect a similar finish this upcoming season. The Panthers have the reigning co-6-6A MVP in senior Jordan Mizell, who led East in rebounding at 6.7 boards per game to compliment a team-high 12.7 points, plus 3.2 assists per game. Plano senior Tyran Mason earned district offensive player of the year after he chipped in 12.2 points per game on more than 50% shooting from the field.
On the girls' side, Hebron is stacked with talent as it seeks to defend its district title. Winning the conference championship was the culmination for all of the hard work put in by Branch, who took over a Hebron program in 2017 that went 10-51 in the two seasons prior to her arrival.
The Lady Hawks welcome back senior guard and 6-6A co-MVP Paris Bradley, senior forward Jordan Thomas, seniors Micah Cooper, Amaya Bell and Nia Walker and junior guard Sydnee Jones.
The Marcus girls soccer team didn't lose a game after starting district 0-1-1 last season, and with 11 all-district performers returning for Erin Hebert, who was elevated to the team's full-time head coach three days after the Lady Marauders won the 6A state title after coaching all season under the interim tag, expect Marcus to again be at the top of the district standings. Sophomore forward Madi Patterson scored 36 goals and added 11 assists her freshman season.
2. What are some of the notable coaching performances within 6-6A from the 2022-23 school year?
Matt Welch: The number of quality coaching efforts run the gamut throughout this district, with a few from Hebron immediately springing to mind. For as popular a pick as Coppell was to repeat as 6-6A champions in girls basketball, Lisa Branch and her squad at Hebron had other plans. The Lady Hawks accounted for two of state semifinalist Coppell's four losses on the year, finishing atop the district along the well.
Matt Zimmerman helped fuel a major turnaround for the Hebron boys soccer team, which went from eighth place to first in a year's time. And head coach Eric Reil and his staff pushed all the right buttons with the Hebron boys basketball team at full strength heading into the playoffs. The Hawks upset two teams ranked in the state's top 11 to qualify for the regional semifinals.
Erin Hebert helped steady the ship as interim head coach with the Marcus girls soccer team, coaching that group to a special year on the pitch. The Lady Marauders won their second-ever state championship, and Hebert was named the team's full-time head coach not long after.
West's Cooper Phillips coached the Lady Wolves back to the top spot in 6-6A in his first year as a head coach, while Mike Ledsome and Mark Larriba helped the softball teams with West and Flower Mound, respectively, to bounce-back years on the diamond. After both missed the playoffs in 2022, the Lady Wolves and Lady Jaguars occupied the top two spots in 6-6A this spring.
3. What lies ahead in the 6-6A wrestling landscape?
David Wolman: Five of the eight schools that comprise 6-6A will return at least one state qualifier and all but one is from the girls' side.
Flower Mound seeks another successful season on the mat and leading the charge for the Lady Jaguars will be senior Isabella Dasilva, who captured third place at 114 pounds in the state tournament. She is one of four returning state qualifiers for Flower Mound, along with seniors Lillian Zepata and Siddie Hoffen, and junior Gwendolyn Musser.
Lewisville senior Kalondria Carter won 30 matches last season and was a first-team state qualifier after she wrestled to fourth place at 235 pounds in the Region I-6A tournament.
Coppell returns four state qualifiers between its boys and girls teams in seniors Cooper Johnson and Julie Rodriguez, and juniors Annie Reeder and Piper Carrell. Carrell won two matches in the 107-pound weight class at the state tournament.
Plano ISD will look to add more state qualifiers to its long list of wrestlers that have competed on the state's biggest stage. Seniors Rylei Davis and Alecia Perez return for Plano after recording 39 and 26 wins, respectively, while Plano West sophomore Kenna Checkon won 28 matches as a freshman.
4. What is one team that missed the playoffs in the 2022-23 that will make the playoffs in 2023-24?
Matt Welch: The margin for error was thin in 6-6A football, which saw three teams finish in a tie for fourth place with Plano eking out a tiebreaker over Hebron and Flower Mound for the district's final playoff spot.
It was unfamiliar territory for Hebron, which missed the playoffs for just the third time since 2010.
The Hawks were tasked with braving an unorthodox offseason, which included the retirement of longtime head coach Brian Brazil after the program had already completed spring practices.
That compressed the timeline for preparations leading up to last season for head coach John Towels III and a plethora of additions to Hebron's coaching staff. But there's still plenty of talent in the cupboard, and a different result to the season could very well be in the cards this fall with the Hawks getting a full offseason under Towels this year.
David Wolman: One year after the Hebron softball team won their first-ever 6-6A title, the Lady Hawks saw their playoff hopes dashed on the final day of the regular season by Lewisville.
Expect the Lady Hawks to use that setback as motivation.
Although Hebron lost two key starters to graduation in catcher Zoe Bowen (.398 batting average, 22 RBIs) and second baseman Shorey Nguyen (.413 average, team-high 38 hits), the Lady Hawks will return seven starters from a 17-9-1 campaign.
Senior pitcher Lucy Crowder, who was the 6-6A MVP as a sophomore, hit .355 with 18 RBIs and went 14-6 with 175 strikeouts and a 1.29 ERA. Sophomore Haylee Epps finished second on the team with 17 stolen bases in addition to a .338 batting average.
