The end of one chapter gives way to the start of another, and such is the case as teams around the state begin preparations for the 2022-23 school year.
For many, that’ll mean making the move to a new district. Schools like Coppell, Plano ISD and Lewisville ISD, however, will share the same district for at least two more years.
The UIL's biennial realignment dealt those eight high schools an identical district make-up, again slotted into 6-6A for two more years of hyper-competitive play across all sports.
Throughout the summer, Star Local Media will reflect on the year that was for 6-6A’s eight schools while also looking ahead to what lies in store for 2022-23.
1. Pound-for-pound, what was the best overall team in 6-6A in 2021-22?
David Wolman: One year ago, the Plano boys basketball team lost a play-in game to Hebron, falling one win short of reaching the Class 6A playoffs. The Wildcats didn’t need to face that scenario again this season. In fact, it didn’t take long for Plano to assert its will.
The Wildcats authored one of the great seasons in program history, compiling an unbeaten 32-0 regular season before advancing to the area round of the Class 6A playoffs.
Within those 32 victories was a 14-0 finish in 6-6A, netting the program's first district title since 2006.
Although depth was a calling card during Plano's reign atop the league standings, the team's senior backcourt of Makhi Dorsey and Xavier Williams set the tone for the Wildcats' historic year, and the rest of 6-6A took notice.
Plano head coach Dean Christian, meanwhile was named the district's coach of the year after guiding the Wildcats to an unbeaten conference record.
2. What lies ahead in 6-6A tennis in 2022-23?
Matt Welch: Plano West has long been the gold standard in whatever tennis district it occupies, and that will likely remain the case this fall.
The Wolves hoisted the fifth team state championship in program history last fall, amassing a 20-1 record that included an unblemished run through 6-6A. Able to deploy a variety of lineup combinations to build depth, West closed out the season on a 17-match winning streak. The Wolves outscored their seven playoff opponents 73-8.
Although the Wolves graduate several pieces from their state-winning lineup, West could return up to 72% of its 2021-22 roster and has shown time and again the ability to replenish its ranks with underclassmen ready to contribute.
And although the Wolves were 6-6A's tip of the spear, the district offered plenty of quality tennis as a whole. Coppell, Marcus and Flower Mound all ranked within the state's top 25, and the Cowboys and Marauders managed to advance at least three rounds deep in the postseason.
Coppell does graduate a sizable senior class, but the pedigrees of all three programs is enough to suggest they should remain plenty competitive next fall.
3. Which sport was most significantly altered by the addition of Plano ISD to 6-6A over the past two years?
David Wolman: Plano ISD has definitely altered the competitive landscape in 6-6A since it replaced Irving ISD in 2020. But of all the sports that has most significantly altered the competitive balance, none has made more of an impact than girls basketball.
Plano and Plano East have been a benchmark of success, with each school having qualified for the playoffs in each of their first two seasons in 6-6A and a combined 45-11 conference mark.
The Lady Wildcats finished in third place to clinch a playoff berth for the seventh year in a row, while the Lady Panthers, fresh off an appearance in the regional final during the2020-21 season, finished tied for first place atop the conference standings with Coppell.
Coppell, meanwhile, is coming off its best season in program history. The Cowgirls won 37 games – a single-season record – and, on Feb. 7, ended East’s 28-game district winning streak that dated back to February 2020.
4. What was the best district game played between 6-6A schools in 2021-22?
Matt Welch: Lewisville and Hebron closed out the 6-6A football schedule with a bang on Nov. 5, capping a back-and-forth ballgame with a walk-off Hail Mary for a 37-35 Farmers win.
It was a heave by Ethan Terrell to Kye Stone from 40 yards out, with the receiver catching the ball 6 yards in front of the end zone. He managed to turn, bolt forward and was tackle just over the goal line with time expired for an improbable finish.
The Hail Mary was the last of three lead changes during the fourth quarter, with Hebron having just seized a lead with 15 seconds remaining thanks to a 10-yard touchdown from Jacob Buniff to Cobye Baldwin.
The two district rivals combined for 851 yards and turned in big games from Terrell (274 passing yards, two touchdowns), backup running back Viron Ellison (106 rushing yards, TD), Stone (206 receiving yards, two TDs) and Armani Winfield (103 receiving yards, two TDs) on Lewisville and Buniff (311 passing yards, three TDs), Takoda Bridges (135 receiving yards, TD) and Baldwin (87 yards, two TDs).
David Wolman: Like Matt, my vote for best district game goes to a football contest – except mine will be for a two-overtime affair between Marcus and Coppell.
A defensive struggle through three quarters, Marcus and Coppell turned on the fireworks in the fourth quarter and a pair of overtimes.
Coppell quarterback Jack Fishpaw’s would-be game-tying pass was picked off on a two-point try in the second overtime, and Marcus held on for a thrilling 39-37 win at Marauder Stadium.
Tied 24-24, Coppell head coach Mike DeWitt called a quarterback sneak on fourth down in overtime from the 5-yard line. Senior Landry Fee snuck for a first down, and the Cowboys scored on the next play to take a 31-24 lead.
Marcus answered with its own touchdown on its offensive possession, tying the game at 31 with a Walker Wells touchdown run from the 1-yard line.
Marcus got the ball to start the second overtime and scored a touchdown on a 9-yard run by Gabe Espinoza. Then, on the mandated two-point conversion attempt, Connor Vaughn caught a tipped pass for the successful conversion and a 39-31 lead.
Coppell’s Dylan Nelson scored a touchdown to answer, but a false start penalty pushed the Cowboys back to the 8-yard line for its two point attempt. That’s when Fishpaw’s pass was intercepted by Chance Sautter.
