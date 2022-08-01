The end of one chapter gives way to the start of another, and such is the case as teams around the state begin preparations for the 2022-23 school year.
For many, that’ll mean making the move to a new district. Schools like Coppell, Plano ISD and Lewisville ISD, however, will share the same district for at least two more years.
The UIL's biennial realignment dealt those eight high schools an identical district make-up, again slotted into 6-6A for two more years of hyper-competitive play across all sports.
Throughout the summer, Star Local Media will reflect on the year that was for 6-6A’s eight schools while also looking ahead to what lies in store for 2022-23.
1. Who is the preliminary favorite in 6-6A girls soccer?
David Wolman: Navigating through Region I-6A is a tough feat for any girls soccer team as it widely considered one of the toughest in the state. But for Marcus, it has been a challenge that the Lady Marauders have accepted and conquered.
Marcus has been a regional finalist each of the past two years, and considering the amount of talent that the defending 6-6A champion has returning next spring, expect the Marauders to maintain their grip on the district title.
A big reason why is because of the unique play-making ability of seniors Bella Campos, Maddie Reynolds and Chloe Adams. Campos and Adams garnered honorable mention all-state honors last season, while fellow senior Maddie Reynolds received a TASCO all-region nod for her efforts. Campos and Reynolds combined for 34 goals and 31 assists, while Adams contributed to 15 shutouts and 16 goals allowed by the Marcus back line, while adding one goal and two assists as well.
2. Who is the preliminary favorite in 6-6A boys soccer?
Matt Welch: One of the great stories of the 2022 season was the resurgence of the Plano boys soccer team. The Wildcats captured a district championship, won their first playoff game since 2012 and went on to finish as Class 6A state runner-up after a shootout loss to Lake Travis.
Plano had a veteran cast of seniors helping steer that momentous season, including 10 who received all-district honors. The Wildcats will have names like Aiden Ussery, a TASCO all-region midfielder, and all-district second-teamer Dayton Ralph back for their 6-6A title defense, but Plano has quite a bit else to replace.
District runner-up Flower Mound is in a similar boat, having graduated the lion's share of its scoring talent from 2022's bi-district finalist group.
As the Wildcats and Jaguars reload for another run at the top, a team like Lewisville could emerge as a potential contender for the 6-6A title. The Farmers advanced to the regional quarterfinals last season and they've got a strong nucleus to work with heading into 2023, led by all-area selection and district offensive player of year DJ Koulai as well as 6-6A underclassman of the year Sebastian Coronado.
In a district that's heavy on parity, experience can be a meaningful intangible — as programs like Plano and Flower Mound can attest to — and that's where a team like Lewisville could have a leg up.
3. Who are a few early MVP candidates in 6-6A boys and girls soccer?
David Wolman: The Marcus girls soccer team has one of the best dynamic one-two scoring punches in the area in Campos and Reynolds. Campos found the back of the net plenty during her junior season, scoring 22 goals and adding 11 assists, while Reynolds tallied 12 goals and 20 assists.
But Campos and Reynolds aren't alone. Hebron senior Aryanna Jimison will definitely be in the chat for district MVP after logging 19 goals and 16 assists for a Lady Hawks squad that finished as the District 6-6A runner-up and posted 15-3-5 overall mark this year.
Coppell sophomore Tabitha Sine is another early favorite for district MVP, having logged seven goals and seven assists -- as a defenseman -- on her way to garnering a first-team selection on the Star Local Media all-area team.
On the boys' side, Lewisville's Koulai will look to help the Farmers build off a historic season.
The Farmers placed third in the district and made a run to the regional quarterfinals for just the second time since 1993. The Farmers did so thanks in large part to the play of Koulai, who earned an all-district superlative for the second consecutive season. Named newcomer of the year as a sophomore, Koulai landed 6-6A offensive player of the year honors as a junior after scoring 15 goals and assisting on seven others for Lewisville.
Flower Mound's Colby Deleeuw and Luis Calzada, fresh off helping lead the Jaguars to second place in the 6-6A standings, were both first-team all-district honorees this year. Plano West junior Christopher Nezianya is another player who could work his way into the mix for district MVP honors. Named the league's newcomer of the year, Nezianya posted 11 goals and two assists for West as a sophomore.
4. Which first-year head coach will make the most immediate impact in 6-6A?
David Wolman: Winning is nothing new for the Coppell football team, and don't expect that to change with first-year head coach Antonio Wiley.
Wiley, who once served as Lewisville's defensive coordinator before becoming the head football coach at Wichita Falls Hirschi, led the Huskies to a 24-12 record in three seasons. Hirschi went 12-3 last season and advanced to the 4A Division I state semifinals for the second time in program history.
Wiley, who was at Hirschi from 2019-21, replaces Mike Dewitt at Coppell. DeWitt announced his resignation in December after eight seasons as Coppell’s head coach. The team went 54-35 in that time and posted back-to-back double-digit win seasons in 2016-17.
Coppell went 4-6 last season and missed the playoffs, but the Cowboys have players with significant varsity experience returning on both sides of the ball, including senior safety and USC commit Braxton Myers. Senior quarterback Jack Fishpaw got more comfortable as last year went along, as he already had developed chemistry with fellow seniors Zack Darkoch, Carter Kincaid and junior Luca Grosoli. Watch out for junior Baron Tipton, a 6-foot-4 wide receiver that was a touchdown machine during 7-on-7 football.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.