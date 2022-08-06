The end of one chapter gives way to the start of another, and such is the case as teams around the state begin preparations for the 2022-23 school year.
For many, that’ll mean making the move to a new district. Schools like Coppell, Plano ISD and Lewisville ISD, however, will share the same district for at least two more years.
The UIL's biennial realignment dealt those eight high schools an identical district make-up, again slotted into 6-6A for two more years of hyper-competitive play across all sports.
Throughout the summer, Star Local Media will reflect on the year that was for 6-6A’s eight schools while also looking ahead to what lies in store for 2022-23.
1. Who is the preliminary favorite in 6-6A baseball?
David Wolman: Coppell and Marcus earned a share of the 6-6A title this year, with the Cowboys earning the No. 1 playoff seed in the conference after defeating the Marauders in a seeding game. Both teams finished the playoffs as a regional semifinalist.
While the Cowboys and Marauders have talent already on the field and waiting in the wing to help lead their respective teams to another playoff appearance, there is nothing more that will motivate a squad more than a heartbreaking loss.
Hebron gave 5-6A champion Prosper all that it could handle in their bi-district playoff series. The Hawks and Eagles needed extra innings in Game 3, with Prosper winning 6-5 in nine innings. The loss stung, but with senior pitcher Will Patterson and sophomore Marcos Paz at the top of the rotation, Hebron will be a serious contender.
Also, watch out for Flower Mound, which returns six all-district performers from this year's team, and is headlined by reigning 6-6A newcomer of the year and junior Zack James.
2. Who is the preliminary favorite in 6-6A softball?
Matt Welch: The race for the district title went down to the final night of the regular season last spring in 6-6A softball, and a similar outcome would hardly be a surprise next year.
Any meeting between Lewisville ISD schools is sure to produce fireworks, with the school district sending three teams to the playoffs last season.
Hebron bucked all manner of external expectations heading into the season by capturing the first-ever district title in its history after winning 10 consecutive games to close out its 6-6A schedule. The Lady Hawks should have a solid chance at repeating as well, returning the majority of a lineup anchored by reigning 6-6A MVP and junior Lucy Crowder.
But the Lady Hawks should have their hands full. District runner-up Coppell graduated 6-6A pitcher of the year Kat Miller but returns an otherwise solid nucleus, while Lewisville should be strong once again in year two under head coach Porscha Albert, and the duo of Marcus and Flower Mound are perennial district title contenders.
The early nod goes to Hebron, however. For as young as the Lady Hawks were last year, coupled with having a first-year head coach in Chelsea Herndon, there was plenty of valuable experience gained during a season that produced a district title and a regional quarterfinal appearance. Hebron could be even better in 2023.
3. Who are a few potential MVP candidates in 6-6A baseball and softball?
Matt Welch: Not only is 6-6A expected to return both the reigning district MVPs in baseball and softball, it'll bring back the previous two winners of the accolade in the latter.
Crowder was the catalyst for Hebron's historic 2021 campaign, thanks to swinging one of the district's most feared bats and dealing one lights-out showing after another from the pitcher's circle. As a sophomore, Crowder posted a 23-8 record in the circle with a 1.38 ERA and 204 strikeouts over 208.1 innings pitched. At the plate, she hit .333 with four home runs and 31 RBIs. If Hebron repeats as a district champion, Crowder will be a big reason why.
There are plenty of worthy candidates elsewhere, though. Flower Mound senior Landrie Harris was voted MVP as a sophomore in 2021 after helping the Lady Jaguars to an unbeaten district title, and although the program fell just short of the playoffs last season, Harris' track record as one of the area's top pitchers is ironclad. Meanwhile, Marcus senior Tori Edwards and Lewisville junior Paislie Allen split 6-6A offensive player of the year honors last season, and both should be in line for monster 2023 seasons as well.
On the baseball diamond, Coppell senior TJ Pompey was star on the mound and at the plate for a Cowboys team that split the 6-6A title with Marcus. Voted district MVP for his efforts, Pompey went 8-4 with a 1.08 ERA with 62 strikeouts while allowing nine earned runs on the year. Pompey set the tables at the top spot in Coppell’s batting order, scoring 20 runs with 16 RBIs while hitting two home runs. He'll be right in the mix for a second MVP honor next spring.
And if Marcus is right there with Coppell, an MVP candidate or two is sure to emerge from the Marauders' perennially potent lineup. Two names to watch are seniors Nick Mazzola and Hank Harp, both SLM all-area selections as juniors. Mazzola was a terror at the plate for the Marauders with a .412 batting average and 40 hits with 20 RBIs and 39 runs, while Harp offered up 34 his, 30 runs and 23 RBIs on a .304 average.
4. Which 6-6A school will win the most district championships in 2022-23?
David Wolman:I have a feeling that district titles will be spread out across multiple schools. But in determining a winner, Marcus is my early favorite to win the most conference championships.
The Lady Marauders' soccer team seeks a third consecutive appearance in the regional final and will again be powered by seniors Bella Campos and Chloe Adams, plus junior Nina Mazzola. On the softball front, Marcus will look to build off a trip of its own to the fifth round of the playoffs, a list that is headlined by LSU commit Tori Edwards. Senior Maggie Cox gives Marcus' volleyball team a veteran presence.
On the boys' side, Marcus' football team has Cole Welliver back at quarterback on a team seeking a third consecutive district title.
