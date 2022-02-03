No matter the outcome, the UIL's biennial realignment typically signals some sort of change for the likes of Allen, Plano ISD, Lewisville ISD and McKinney ISD -- be it bouncing from one region to another or welcoming a surprise team or two to the district.
After spending the past couple of school years competing in 5-6A and 6-6A, the UIL opted to essentially keep both districts intact for the next alignment cycle. Coaches and administrators from the two districts learned as much Thursday morning when the UIL unveiled the new athletic districts for the 2022-24 school years.
District 5-6A will retain its same seven schools -- Allen, Denton Braswell, Denton Guyer, Little Elm, McKinney, McKinney Boyd and Prosper -- while also welcoming Prosper Rock Hill to the fold. District 6-6A, meanwhile, will remain the exact same with Coppell, Flower Mound, Hebron, Lewisville, Marcus, Plano, Plano East and Plano West all aligned together once again.
"It will be another two years with great talent from all schools and Rock Hill will not be an exception as they have had a great year," said Kim Garner, Allen ISD athletic director. "It will be an easier transition with the current district already in place and great relationships already established."
It'll mark the second consecutive alignment cycle that Allen and Plano ISD, two neighboring school districts who comprise four of the state's five largest high schools, will compete in separate districts. Prior to the split in 2020, AISD and PISD had shared the same district since 1998. That familiarity and proximity had administrators on both sides anticipating a potential reunion between the two school districts for Thursday.
Both 5-6A and 6-6A will remain in Region I-6A and square off in the first round of the playoffs.
Whereas 6-6A retains its current make-up, 5-6A adds a Rock Hill program making the jump to Class 6A in what will be just its third year of varsity athletics. The Blue Hawks debuted with an enrollment of 1,798 but that number quickly ballooned past the 6A threshold. When UIL revealed preliminary enrollment figures in December, Rock Hill had risen all the way to 2,500 -- a 40% increase.
The Blue Hawks found success during their brief time in 5A, qualifying for the playoffs in seven of the nine bracket sports during the 2020-21 school year. Rock Hill not only gets to cut its teeth in the UIL's largest classification but in a district with Prosper -- the two Prosper ISD programs are yet to compete head-to-head in a regular-season varsity team sport.
"It's a really big deal for us. We had known for a while that it was going to be Prosper and Rock Hill, but it just felt different seeing them together under the same district this morning," said Valerie Little, Prosper ISD athletic director.
McKinney North, Lovejoy dealt changes of scenery
At the surface, McKinney North and Lovejoy will remain under the same football districts -- the Bulldogs in 7-5A Division I and the Leopards in 7-5A Division II.
There's plenty that changed elsewhere within those districts, however, including a bit more mileage on the horizon for North after drawing a conference that includes Forney, Lancaster, Longview, Lufkin, North Mesquite, Tyler and West Mesquite.
In a district chalked in geographic outliers, proximity goes out the window when charting the Bulldogs' path through the revamped 7-5A Div. I. North's closest commute would be approximately 40 miles to Mesquite, with lengthy road trips in store against Tyler (120 miles), Longview (156) and Lufkin (209).
"It takes a toll, not only on your varsity but the sub-varsity teams as well," said Mike Fecci, North head football coach. "But we're hopeful that [McKinney ISD athletic director Jennifer Frazier] and the administration will help make it so the kids are set up well for those long bus rides when the time comes."
Lovejoy, meanwhile, retains Denison and Princeton from the previous 7-5A Div. II make-up but welcomes Crandall, Greenville, Melissa, Mesquite Poteet and Terrell as new district bunkmates. Melissa is making the jump to 5A after a powerhouse run on the gridiron in 4A.
Lovejoy and North will remain rivals elsewhere, slotted to compete in 13-5A with Denison, Greenville, Melissa, Princeton and Sherman in the volleyball and basketball districts released on Thursday.
Brand-new landscape for CFB-ISD schools
The Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD trio of Creekview, Newman Smith and RL Turner will continue to compete in separation divisions for football, albeit against a different level of competition compared to recent years.
Creekview, which qualified for the playoffs last season under first-year head coach Antonio Castillo, will bid adieu to the Fort Worth ISD district and instead square off in 3-5A Div. II against Argyle, Denton, Frisco Emerson, Frisco Independence, Frisco Memorial and Lake Dallas.
The addition of Argyle, a longstanding powerhouse in 4A, will keep plenty of eyeballs on the district, while Emerson is entering its first year of varsity competition.
Of the seven teams in 3-5A Div. II, only Argyle and Creekview qualified for the playoffs last season.
Smith and Turner, meanwhile, hope for brighter pastures following their realignment into 5-5A Div. I. The Trojans and Lions will continue to compete alongside four Dallas ISD programs in Adams, Molina, Sunset and WT White, but also draw Mansfield Timberview, Birdville and Richland. Timberview is coming off back-to-back regional semifinal appearances.
In basketball and volleyball, the three C-FB ISD schools will remain in the same district, slotted into 9-5A alongside Frisco, Frisco Lone Star, Frisco Reedy, Frisco Wakeland and The Colony.
Celina makes move to Div. I
As Celina's enrollment continues to grow, a move to Class 4A Division I was imminent leading up to Thursday. The Bobcats now know what's ahead on the gridiron after landing in 7-4A Div. I alongside Carrollton Ranchview, Carter, Frisco Panther Creek, North Dallas, Pinkston and Wilmer-Hutchins.
Celina is coming off a 12-2 season that culminated in the program's first state semifinal appearance since 2015. Aside from Panther Creek, which will be a first-year varsity program this fall, the other five schools in 7-4A Div. I posted a combined record of 14-37 last season with only Carter finishing above .500.
The Bobcats will enjoy a bit more continuity in their volleyball and basketball districts, set to compete in 11-4A with Anna, Aubrey, Ranchview, Panther Creek and Van Alstyne.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.