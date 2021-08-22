Last year in Michael Farda Jr.’s first season as R.L. Turner head coach, the Lions accomplished a feat that hadn’t been done in three years: Win a game.
The Lions jumped out to a 13-point halftime lead and held off a spirited effort by Dallas Samuell in the second half to escape with a 13-12 victory on Oct. 23 for their first win since a 28-27 triumph over Creekview on Sept. 29, 2017.
Turner finished last season with a 2-7 record, which also included a victory by forfeit over Dallas Molina.
With 11 returning starters – five on offense and six on defense – Farda Jr. hopes that the one-point win for Turner over Samuell will serve as a springboard for even better things to come for his Lions this season.
“I was excited for the kids and the fact that they were able to overcome those things that they had to battle last year in a COVID year,” he said. “It happened to manifest itself into some positive things that happened for them last year on the football field and for their record. I’m looking forward to this year and a return to more normal things.”
Senior two-way lineman Isaiah Cabriales is a returning all-district selection and will lead the Lions in the trenches, and teaming with him will be juniors Joel Portillo and Carlos Martinez.
Turner junior running back/defensive back Devon Perez and wide receiver/defensive back Dylan Hernandez are expected to be key weapons for the offense while also being key contributors in the secondary. Hernandez had 46 tackles last season. Senior Seth Pena will team with Perez at running back and will also receive playing time at defensive back.
Junior tight end/linebacker Angel Hernandez is also expected to be a key two-way contributor for the Lions.
Sophomore linebacker Robby Martinez is a rising star for the Lions. He played in five games last year as a freshman and recorded 13 tackles.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.