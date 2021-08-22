The rallying cry that first-year Creekview head coach Tony Castillo has preached to his players since he was hired in March has been “Turning the page.”
“It’s about the little things,” said Castillo, an assistant coach for 22 years prior to taking the job at Creekview.
Castillo is a first-time head coach and his goal is to turn around a Creekview program that has went 11-38 over the last five years and hasn’t made the playoffs since 2015.
Prior to his hiring at Creekview, Castillo served two different stints as the offensive coordinator at Ennis – a Lions program that has accumulated a 70-27 record since 2012, including winning the Class 5A Division II state title in 2014.
One change that Castillo has already made and he believes that will energize a Mustang offense that finished with just 22 touchdowns in nine games last season is switching from the wing-T to the spread. He said that many of Creekview’s current players ran a spread offense when they were in middle school.
That change should benefit senior quarterback Garrett Palacio, who threw for 681 yards and nine touchdowns while adding 131 rushing yards and two scores last season.
Palacio will have a plethora of weapons to throw to, including senior Sean Sallis, a Connecticut commit who caught 34 balls for 600 yards and eight touchdowns last season, as well as senior slot receiver Jordan Crain, junior Eli Gooch, junior hybrid tight end Justin Murdock, 6-foot-4 senior Trey Wooten, sophomore Isaiah Fuller and senior Andre Graydon. Murdock and Wooten will receive playing time at linebacker, while Graydon will also line up at safety.
Senior Isaiah Evans will be the featured back and also will see playing time at cornerback.
Creekview’s offensive line consists of sophomore right tackle Gage Porche, senior right guard Julian Aguilar, senior center Jack Nelson, sophomore left guard DaMarcus Cannon, senior left tackle Shane Thorman and senior back-up center Aidan Garcia.
The Mustangs’ three-man defensive front is comprised of senior defensive end Jeffrey Shavers, sophomore Destine Deans, senior Alexander Chilton and sophomore Travis Chinamora.
