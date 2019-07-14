Wednesday marked the 27th ESPY Awards, the annual ceremony devoted to honoring standout professional and collegiate athletes and teams of the past year.
It’s the sports equivalent to the Oscars or Grammys, so why not put a high school spin on the concept?
Over the past school year, Carrollton and Lewisville have showcased no shortage of notable individual and team athletic achievements, so it is only appropriate to put the last season of local citywide sports into an award-winning perspective. In the coming weeks, the city’s top athletes, teams and games will be recognized among nine different awards.
With that said, Star Local Media presents the seventh edition of The Varsitys.
Best Game
Lewisville football vs. Keller (Nov. 16)
For a team that prided itself on playing some of the Metroplex’s stingiest defense in 2018, the Farmers needed an onslaught of offense to stage its most memorable football game of the season.
Trailing Keller at the half, 13-0, in the bi-district playoffs, Lewisville scored 20 unanswered points in the second half – eventually playing the Indians to a 20-20 draw after four quarters.
The stalemate set the stage for three overtime periods, with Josh Lockhart nudging the Farmers ahead 33-27 on a 1-yard touchdown run and the Lewisville defense later batting down a Keller Hail Mary attempt to secure the dramatic victory.
Quarterback AJ Newsome had his fingerprints all over the Lewisville comeback, throwing third-quarter touchdowns to Ben McAfee and Armani Winfield and later running in scores of 5 and 7 yards to procure the Farmers’ first playoff win since 2007.
Breakthrough Athlete
Keyonte George, Lewisville boys basketball
It took all of one game into the 2018-19 season for George to show fans that he was no ordinary freshman.
The 6-foot-4 combo guard scored 31 points against Arlington Bowie in the Farmers’ season opener at the Cowtown Classic – the first of numerous scoring outbursts for the first-year letterman, who turned in one of the great freshman years of any player in LISD hoops history.
Named the 6-6A Offensive Player of the Year, George averaged 21.0 points per game on lights-out percentages from the field (48.5), beyond the arc (41.9) and from the free-throw line (89.3). He even had a knack for the clutch, converting two buzzer-beaters to force overtime in district and the go-ahead 3-pointer in an overtime win against rival Hebron.
Biggest Moment
Carrollton: Hebron volleyball’s title streak snaps
In 2017, the Lady Hawks became just the second team, with Amarillo being the other, to win three consecutive state championships in the UIL’s largest classification.
Hebron entered 2018 with a shot at matching the Sandies’ historic four-peat, but as the old adage goes, all streaks must come to an end.
With only seven returners to be found on an otherwise young Lady Hawks roster, Hebron battled the expected growing pains during a difficult first couple months of the season before stoking the fire midway through 6-6A play with a six-game winning streak, highlighted by a 3-0 sweep of powerhouse Coppell.
Ultimately, Hebron finished third in 6-6A before succumbing to regional finalist and longtime rival Southlake Carroll in the bi-district round – quashing the Lady Hawks’ bid for a fourth consecutive championship.
The state title still stayed within Lewisville ISD, however, with Flower Mound taking its seat atop the 6A throne.
Lewisville: Lewisville football returns to the playoffs
There aren’t too many high school football programs in Texas with multiple state championships and a decade-plus playoff drought to their name. With Lewisville yearning for its first postseason berth since 2007, the Farmers at last followed through on that goal with a 9-3 season and a second-place finish in District 6-6A.
Led by second-year head coach Michael Odle, Lewisville bested every comer in district play besides eventual 6-6A champ Flower Mound, which needed a dramatic comeback in the second half to overtake the Farmers.
Fueled by one of the area’s premier defenses, a unit led by 6-6A Defensive Player of the Year Kadren Johnson, the Farmers held opponents to just under 250 yards and 19 points per game – advancing to the area playoffs before falling to eventual state runner-up Duncanville in a memorable comeback campaign for Lewisville.
