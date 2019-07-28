July 10 marked the 27th ESPY Awards, the annual ceremony devoted to honoring standout professional and collegiate athletes and teams of the past year.
It’s the sports equivalent to the Oscars or Grammys, so why not put a high school spin on the concept?
Over the past school year, Carrollton and Lewisville have showcased no shortage of notable individual and team athletic achievements, so it is only appropriate to put the last season of local citywide sports into an award-winning perspective. In the coming weeks, the city’s top athletes, teams and games will be recognized among nine different awards.
With that said, Star Local Media concludes the seventh edition of The Varsitys.
Best Male Athlete: Trejan Bridges, Hebron football
With the exception of the player he split the district MVP award with — Coppell alum Jonathan McGill — there wasn’t a more indispensable football player in 6-6A than Bridges.
The Hawks’ heartbeat helped steer a three-round playoff run that featured contributions from all areas of Hebron’s dynamic offense. Among the top receivers in the country for the Class of 2019, Bridges caught 58 balls for 844 yards (14.6 yards per catch) and 13 touchdowns — logging 45 more receptions than the next-closest Hawk.
Bridges’ role also included a more expansive workload as a rusher, logging 54 carries — after totaling just seven during his sophomore and junior seasons — for 433 yards and seven more touchdowns, plus 11 tackles and an interception on defense.
In fact, Bridges’ agility and elusiveness out of the backfield proved vital in helping Hebron to a season-opening win over Plano Senior. With the Hawks shorthanded at quarterback, Bridges operated as a wildcat quarterback throughout the second half, finishing with 13 carries for 67 yards in a 28-27 win.
A standout on the Hebron basketball court as well, Bridges’ time there was short-lived as he graduated early to begin preparations for his college football career at Oklahoma.
Best Female Athlete: Jennie Park, Hebron girls golf
Park graduates as the most accomplished golfer to ever pass through Hebron, authoring a decorated career for the Lady Hawks that included three medals earned at the state tournament.
Park’s senior season was all too familiar in that sense, tying for third place in 6A after shooting a two-day score of 141 (71-70) to match Austin Westlake’s Sadie Engelmann back in May at Georgetown’s Legacy Hills Golf Club.
Prior to qualifying for state, Park posted second-place finishes in both the 6-6A and Region I-6A tournaments, requiring a playoff in both events.
Park’s third-place tie at state marked the third time the Hebron standout has donned a bronze medal on the biggest event of the UIL golf calendar — placing third overall as a freshman and a junior.
Set to continue her career at TCU, Park exits high school as the only four-time state qualifier in Lewisville ISD history.
Best Team: Hebron boys golf
The 2018-19 season was full of firsts for the Hawks, who notched milestone after milestone on their way to qualifying for the Class 6A state tournament.
Led by the five-man lineup of Jun Park, Greg Seo, Derek Hamilton, Cristian Cardiel and Andrew Suh, Hebron captured its first-ever district championship at the 6A level in April, and one month later, hoisted the Region I-6A title.
Against 6-6A, Hebron overcame a two-stroke deficit to Flower Mound and surged ahead with an emphatic second-day showing to comfortably earn the district title. The Hawks conjured another second wind at regionals, erasing a five-stroke deficit after Day One to overtake Southlake Carroll by six strokes when all was said and done.
Hebron was once again at its best on the second day of the state tournament, firing a 296 as a team — 22 strokes better than its 318 on Day One — and ultimately placed 10th overall in its state debut, capping a banner year for the program.
