The 28th ESPY Awards, the annual ceremony devoted to honoring standout professional and collegiate athletes and teams of the past year, aired on June 21.
It's the sports equivalent to the Oscars or Grammys, so Star Local Media has decided in recent years to put a high school spin on the concept.
This has been a year that nobody will soon forget with the COVID-19 pandemic touching every facet of life, including high school sports, which saw its athletic year truncated on March 12.
Though many of the spring sports were unable to complete their stories, Carrollton showcased no shortage of notable individual and team athletic achievements, so it is only appropriate to put the last year of local varsity sports into an award-winning perspective.
In the coming weeks, Carrollton’s top athletes, teams and games will be recognized among nine different awards.
With that said, Star Local Media presents its eighth edition of The Varsitys, the second of a three-part series.
Best Performance
Hebron defense vs. Arlington Martin, football
Behind three early non-offensive touchdowns, the Hawks’ first loss of the 2019 season came in bizarre fashion, dropping a 33-14 decision to powerhouse Martin. The setback muddied what head coach Brian Brazil called perhaps the best defensive half of football he had ever seen from his program.
The three Martin touchdowns, two scored on special teams and one on defense, staked the Warriors to a 24-0 halftime lead despite Hebron limiting Martin to minus-30 yards through the first two quarters.
Riding high after upsetting Lake Travis the week prior, Martin never got out of first gear against a stifling Hebron defense — held to zero yards or less on 10 of its first 12 plays. They were particularly adept up front in slowing quarterback Zach Mundell, who managed just 72 passing yards and minus-40 rushing yards.
It wasn’t until midway through the third quarter when the Warriors clawed their way back into positive yardage.
Best Coach
Percy Johnson, Newman Smith boys basketball
For years, Johnson has kept the Trojans among the steadier programs in all of Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD — amassing nine postseason appearances since 2009 and routinely contending for district championships.
But the 2019-20 Smith boys basketball team is likely to hold a special place in the veteran head coach’s heart — not just for their myriad of accomplishments on the court, but the means by which they conducted themselves along the way.
With Johnson at the helm, buoyed by the coach’s calm demeanor and trust in his players, the Trojans went undefeated during the regular season — one of three UIL boys basketball teams in the state to do so — en route to a 27-0 record and an 11-5A championship prior to a three-round playoff run that matched the deepest in program history.
Biggest Upset
Hebron defeats Coppell, boys soccer
Although the Hawks ultimately ended the unfinished season on the outside of the playoff picture, they built some momentum in late January early into district play with a convincing result at perennial powerhouse Coppell.
Hebron rode a pair of goals from Omar Thompson and another from Diego Bezanilla to stun the Cowboys 3-1 on the road — a verdict that proved timely with the Hawks having gone their previous six matches without a win.
The two sides were gridlocked at 1-1 at the half before Hebron pulled away over the final 40 minutes, finding the district win column for the first time and setting up a 2-1-3 start to the conference schedule that had the program in the postseason hunt.
