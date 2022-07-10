The 30th ESPY Awards, the annual ceremony devoted to honoring standout professional and collegiate athletes and teams of the past year, will air on July 20.
It's the sports equivalent to the Oscars or Grammys, so Star Local Media has decided in recent years to put a high school spin on the concept.
Over the past school year, Carrollton, Lewisville and Flower Mound have showcased no shortage of notable individual and team athletic achievements, so it is only appropriate to put the last season of local citywide sports into an award-winning perspective. In the coming weeks, the city’s top athletes, teams and games will be recognized among nine different awards.
With that said, Star Local Media presents the 10th edition of The Varsitys.
Breakthrough Athlete
Ethan Terrell, Lewisville football
The Farmers had a sizable void behind center heading into the 2021 season following the graduation of quarterback Taylen Green, who's now plying his craft at Boise State. Green helped lead Lewisville to its first consecutive playoff appearances since 2007.
The Lewisville offense remained in good hands with eventual District 6-6A MVP Damien Martinez towing the rock at running back, but the unit also benefited from a breakout year at quarterback from Terrell, who was named offensive newcomer of the year in 6-6A as a sophomore.
Terrell enjoyed a smooth transition behind center, passing for 2,483 yards, 17 touchdowns and five interceptions during the 2021 season. He added 84 rushing yards and two touchdowns as well, contributing to a season that produced an 11-2 record and the program's first regional semifinal appearance since 1996.
Best Performance
Aniyah Bigam, Newman Smith track and field at state
Bigam impressed as a sophomore during the 2021 season when she qualified for the state track meet in the 400-meter dash. One year later, she staked a viable claim as the top sprinter in all of Class 5A.
Bigam's junior season culminated in three medals won at the state meet, held on May 13 in Austin, after qualifying in the 100, 200 and 400.
The multi-sport athlete's dizzying speed was on display, placing first in the 100 and 200 with respective times of 11.46 and 23.26 — both personal-record runs for the Lady Trojan. Bigam also competed in the 400, landing a bronze medal after clocking a third PR of 55.26.
Although Bigam didn't qualify in either the 100 or 200 as a sophomore, perhaps the writing was on the wall all season in 2022, as the Newman Smith speedster went her entire junior campaign without a loss in either race.
Biggest Moment
Marcus softball catches fire
It's hard to believe in hindsight, but the Lady Marauders weren't even assured a playoff berth when the regular season concluded.
In fact, it took some late-game heroics from Coppell to defeat Flower Mound and force a fourth-tie between the Lady Jaguars and Marcus, setting up a play-in game for 6-6A's final playoff spot.
The Lady Marauders made good on that opportunity, routing their Mound Showdown rivals 7-0 and parlaying that opportunity into the program's first regional finals appearance since 2013.
Marcus played like anything but a No. 4 seed during the postseason, stunning 5-6A champion Prosper in the bi-district round with a two-game sweep and going on to pick up playoff series wins over Arlington Martin, Hebron and Keller Timber Creek before falling in three games to El Paso Americas.
During the first four rounds of the postseason, the Marcus offense averaged 8.7 runs per game thanks to contributions up and down the lineup, highlighted by SLM all-area selections Tori Edwards and Haidyn Sokoloski, to complement a myriad of strong outings in the circle by pitcher Faith Drissel.
