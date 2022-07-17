The 30th ESPY Awards, the annual ceremony devoted to honoring standout professional and collegiate athletes and teams of the past year, will air on July 20.
It's the sports equivalent to the Oscars or Grammys, so Star Local Media has decided in recent years to put a high school spin on the concept.
Over the past school year, Carrollton, Lewisville and Flower Mound have showcased no shortage of notable individual and team athletic achievements, so it is only appropriate to put the last season of local citywide sports into an award-winning perspective. This month, the city’s top athletes, teams and games will be recognized among nine different awards.
With that said, Star Local Media presents the 10th edition of The Varsitys.
Best Game
Lewisville vs. Hebron football, Nov. 5
Prior to launching their three-round playoff run, the Farmers departed the regular season on a thrilling note, downing district rival Hebron 37-35 following an improbable Hail Mary finish that saw quarterback Ethan Terrell connect with Kye Stone from 40 yards out. The receiver caught the ball 6 yards in front of the end zone before turning and bolting forward before being tackled just over the goal line with time expired for the game-winning touchdown.
The finish married euphoria with heartbreak from Max Goldsmith Stadium, as Hebron had just retaken the lead moments earlier on a touchdown pass from Jacob Buniff to Cobye Baldwin with 15 seconds to go — part of a fourth quarter that included three lead changes.
The Hawks scored 28 of their points in the first half and managed to shut out Lewisville in both the first and third quarters — an unorthodox yet entertaining setup for a finish that went viral on social media.
Best Coach
Chelsea Herndon, Hebron softball
Herndon is no stranger to the level of play needed to thrive in Lewisville ISD softball. Between Lewisville's run to a state title in 2013, to Flower Mound's appearance in the state semifinals in 2021, and several impressive Marcus seasons in between, it's easy to get lost in the shuffle when competing in what's annually one of the area's more competitive softball conferences.
But with Herndon, a Hebron alum, at the helm this season, the Lady Hawks got their chance in the spotlight by winning the program's first-ever district championship.
Herndon led Hebron to the top spot in 6-6A behind a workmanlike identity steeped in timely hitting and airtight pitching and defense, all while entrusting several underclassmen with prominent roles in the lineup.
Named 6-6A coach of the year, Herndon coached Hebron to an appearance in the regional quarterfinals — the program's first three-round playoff run since 2014.
Biggest Upset
Flower Mound girls soccer defeats Prosper
There was built-in history to this March 24 bi-district playoff matchup, as the Lady Jaguars had knocked then-undefeated Prosper out of the postseason in the regional quarterfinals the year before on their way to winning a Class 6A state championship.
Much like that meeting, the Lady Eagles carried an unbeaten record into this year's playoffs. And once again, Flower Mound was Prosper's kryptonite in a 1-0 victory to advance the Lady Jaguars, who finished fourth in 6-6A, in the postseason.
Emma Hoang accounted for the lone goal in the match, scoring in the 17th minute before Flower Mound's defense did the rest — slowing a high-powered Prosper attack and fending off several close calls late to score the upset win.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.