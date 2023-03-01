COPPELL — All season, no matter the personnel on the floor, defense has been a calling card for the Hebron boys basketball team. But even by the Hawks' lofty standards and preparation on that end of the floor, they've operated at a different level since the postseason began.
Through three rounds of the Class 6A playoffs, Hebron is allowing just 40 points per game — more than eight points better than the team's regular-season defensive clip and against a draw that includes two teams ranked in the state's top 10, per the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches.
That remained the case Tuesday from Coppell High School, where the Hawks smothered No. 10-ranked Plano for a 49-38 victory in the regional quarterfinals — securing the program's first trip to the regional tournament since 2014.
"I'm just so happy for them. I know that they believe so much," said Eric Reil, Hebron head coach. "Since that first game last week (against No. 9 Allen), I feel like our core group are probably the only ones who believed. I felt like once we were healthy that this is the kind of team we could have been all year. We're jelling at the right time."
So much so that Hebron got the better of a Plano team it lost to twice during District 6-6A play, dropping contests of 52-42 and 66-49. But the Hawks were at full strength for Round Three on Tuesday, riding a defensive wave the likes of which the program hasn't experienced all season.
"We work on defense every day. We harp on it all the time: defense, defense, defense. We work defense in our warm-up lines," said Cam Mennsfield, Hebron junior. "We know that we can be one of the best defensive teams in the state, and if we can defend like that against any team, we feel like we can come out on top."
Look no further than the first half of Tuesday's regional quarterfinal.
The Hawks built a 22-7 lead by halftime, limiting Plano to just three makes from the field and generating 10 turnovers through two quarters. Well acquainted with the Wildcats' penchant for scoring inside, Hebron pulled out all the stops to deny Plano from establishing itself in the paint — crowding the lane to deter entry passes, ball-hawking defensive rebounds and drawing four charges in the first half alone.
"We switched a couple things up (from the first two meetings). Our goal was to make them a jump-shooting team," Reil said. "We wanted to take away their high-lows and paint touches, so we were trying to front everything and help strong on the back side. I think we gave them some fits with that."
Of the Wildcats' three first-half field goals, only one came on a traditional half-court possession — an entry to senior Justin McBride that the Oklahoma State commit promptly finished at the rim with 2:50 left in the second quarter. Plano's other two makes came on a scramble for a long offensive rebound in the backcourt that sprung junior Justin Buenaventura open for a 3-pointer, plus a McBride layup in transition off a turnover. Everything else was snuffed out by the Hawks.
"We made an adjustment at halftime to get another shooter out there ... which was our adjustment to their adjustment to our adjustment," said Dean Christian, Plano head coach. "It was a cat-and-mouse game. If we had just been able to put the ball down a bit more in the first half, it wouldn't have been such a burden to overcome. In these games, you can't get down by that much and expect to win. Teams are too good in the final 32."
The Wildcats' counter came through starting senior Atreya Vaidya for the second half. Vaidya offered an immediate lift with a pair of third-quarter 3-pointers and went on to lead his team in scoring with 11 points — all coming over the final two quarters.
"Atreya can play. He played 28 games for us and started. He's always been able to shoot and he really helped us out in the second half," Christian said.
With Hebron clogging Plano's interior attack, Vaidya and Buenaventura tried to keep the defense honest by draining three 3-pointers apiece on the night, including a triple from Buenaventura with 2:30 to go that cut the deficit to 41-36.
But the Hawks never let that margin creep any lower, spreading out Plano's defense and working the ball around its backcourt until the Wildcats were forced to foul. Hebron managed to ice the game on free throws, shooting 13-of-17 in the fourth quarter. That included a perfect 6-of-6 for Mennsfield, who led all scorers with 16 points — putting his 5-foot-7 frame to use with numerous finishes in the paint.
"I feel like I get underestimated in the paint, but I practice those shots a lot. I just get it in my mind over and over that I can do it once I get out on the court," Mennsfield said.
Senior Jaden Clemons added 11 points, while senior Isaiah Dixon chipped in eight to keep the Hawks' playoff run afloat. That will continue Friday from the Wilkerson-Greines Activity Center in Fort Worth against Trophy Club Byron Nelson.
Plano, meanwhile, heads into the offseason following a 2023 campaign that produced back-to-back district championships and the program's first appearance in the regional quarterfinals since 2007.
"I have a lot of respect for these guys and the job they've done these past two years," Christian said. "They've fought through a lot of adversity and have had a target on their backs for a while. I feel like they've handled it superbly.
"It's abnormal for kids that age to have that kind of pressure, stress and expectation on them. It's tough to stay on top, doing it the right way, and they've done a great job."
