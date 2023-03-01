Hebron vs Plano

Hebron senior Isaiah Dixon and the Hawks have allowed just 40 points per game through three rounds of the playoffs.

 By Matt Welch | Star Local Media

COPPELL — All season, no matter the personnel on the floor, defense has been a calling card for the Hebron boys basketball team. But even by the Hawks' lofty standards and preparation on that end of the floor, they've operated at a different level since the postseason began.

Through three rounds of the Class 6A playoffs, Hebron is allowing just 40 points per game — more than eight points better than the team's regular-season defensive clip and against a draw that includes two teams ranked in the state's top 10, per the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches.

Justin McBride

Shot attempts at the rim were tough to come by Plano senior Justin McBride and the Wildcats on Tuesday.
Hebron celebration

Hebron celebrates with its student section following Tuesday's regional quarterfinal win.

