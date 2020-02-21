RICHARDSON — If the first two rounds of the Class 5A girls basketball postseason have proven anything, it’s that Frisco Centennial is not your typical No. 4 seed.
The Lady Titans exited the opening week of the playoffs with two victories by a combined total of 54 points, both coming over programs that placed top two in their districts. And just as 10-5A champ Wylie East was soundly dispatched on Monday, 63-42, 11-5A runner-up Newman Smith fared no better following a 66-33 Centennial landslide in Thursday’s area-round tilt from Richardson Pearce High School.
“I think the experience we had last year, plus getting to the third round, has really helped so far,” said Brad Blalock, Centennial head coach. “Going in as a four seed, I knew we’d be a tough out for anybody, just because the kids work so hard. We’ve gone against the state runners-up (Liberty) and teams like Lone Star, Memorial and Reedy, and being in that tough district allowed us to be where we are today.”
Bound for the regional quarterfinals for the second consecutive year, the Lady Titans picked up where they left off from Monday’s bi-district blowout of East. Closing that matchup on a 24-8 run in the fourth quarter, Centennial opened Thursday’s contest with a 24-7 advantage through one frame. The Lady Titans baited Smith into 11 first-quarter turnovers, which, coupled with Centennial’s pinpoint ball movement, led to a myriad of uncontested shots at the rim.
Junior Leila Patel was the biggest beneficiary early on, making a number of timely cuts into the lane for 12 first-quarter points on her way to a game-high 20.
“[Patel] just knows how to find the basket,” Blalock said. “She knows the right path to take, so her getting to the bucket early on really helps give us confidence.”
If Smith managed to wall off the paint with sophomore Jaida Shipp, Centennial’s perimeter shooting was just as dangerous an alternative — generating a myriad of outside looks for players like senior Madison Ott (17 points), senior Lucy Rogers (11) and junior Lauren Gressett (six), all of whom drained at least two 3-pointers in the win.
“It’s important for us to come out strong. We know that Newman Smith’s very quick and athletic and we wanted to really beat their speed,” Blalock said. “I think we were pretty unselfish in looking for the right shot. I think it’s important we can work the ball around the horn and get outside shooting from so many different people.”
The barrage spotted the Lady Titans a 37-9 lead at the half — limiting the Lady Trojans to just two points in the second quarter. Smith found more of a rhythm in the second half, thanks to the tandem of Shipp and junior Aydia Cobb. Although Centennial’s length and ball pressure made perimeter offense tough to come by, both players generated numerous finishes at the rim — Shipp pacing the squad with 13 points and 12 rebounds and Cobb adding 11 points.
The setback closed a year that saw Smith place second in 11-5A and advance to the area round of the postseason for the first time since 2016. The Lady Titans, meanwhile, continue their playoff run next week against either district rival Liberty or South Oak Cliff.
Lady Hawks, Lady Jags exit early
District 6-6A split its bi-district round with 5-6A, advancing Irving MacArthur and Lewisville to the area round, while Hebron and Flower Mound endured first-round exits.
The Lady Jaguars, who placed second in district, dropped a 50-45 decision to Southlake Carroll, while the Lady Hawks succumbed to a slow start on their way to a 61-36 loss to 5-6A champion Denton Guyer.
Winners of 15 of their past 16 games, the Lady Wildcats took it to Hebron early on with a 17-6 lead through one quarter and doubling up the 6-6A No. 4 seed by halftime, 32-16. The trio of Jade Thompson, Evie Goetz and Bella Earle, who combined for 46 points, proved too much for the Lady Hawks, who were paced by 14 points from senior Courtlyn Loudermill — concluding a year that saw Hebron qualify for the playoffs for the second consecutive year.
Flower Mound, meanwhile, had a late rally come up short against Carroll on Monday, despite a hot shooting night from senior Makenzie Schott, who led all scorers with 16 points. Junior Paulina Porter added nine points in a contest that saw the Lady Jaguars fall back in the second quarter and face a 27-20 halftime deficit.
Lewisville ousted by state’s top-ranked team
Despite holding powerhouse Duncanville to its lowest point total since mid-November, Lewisville’s own offense met its share of resistance in a 52-36 loss Thursday in the area round of the postseason.
Junior Laila Lawrence built off her dominant effort in the Lady Farmers’ bi-district win over Keller with 21 points against the top-ranked Pantherettes, while junior Haley Allen chipped in 10 points.
No other Lewisville player logged more than three points, however — a symptom of a stifling Duncanville defense that helped the team gain separation with a 28-15 edge in the second half after leading the Lady Farmers just 24-21 through the first two quarters.
The Pantherettes relied on balance in the win with six players scoring between six and 11 points, led by 11 from Deja Kelly and Nyah Wilson en route to their 24th win in a row.
